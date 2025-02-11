8th Annual PEVS Protects Night Presented by Skyjack Is this Friday, February 14th

February 11, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







The Guelph Storm are proud to announce that they will host the 8th annual PEVS Protects Night presented by Skyjack on Friday, February 15, 2024, when the Storm take on the Oshawa Generals at 7:07pm at the Sleeman Centre. In the first seven years, Storm fans have helped raise over $200,000 in support of the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

PEVS Protects was developed by former National Hockey League forward and Guelph, Ontario native Rich Peverley, and his family, in partnership with the Heart and Stroke Foundation. The partnership aims to raise awareness to support systems change to make AEDs available, accessible, and rescue-ready for all Canadians.

On Friday, volunteers will be on hand in the Community Corner at the top of section 116 of the Sleeman Centre collecting donations in support of PEVS Protects and the Heart and Stroke Foundation. There will be information tables along the concourse and the chuck-a-puck fundraiser will be held during the second intermission with great prizes courtesy of PEVS Protects and Skyjack. In addition, Skyjack volunteers will be at the PEVS Protects table selling black Guelph Storm sherpa toques for $10.00. All proceeds collected through the toque sales will be donated to the Heart and Stroke Foundation on behalf of PEVS Protects and Skyjack.

Born and raised in Guelph, Peverley played minor hockey for the Guelph Reps. Rich spent eight seasons in the NHL as a member of the Nashville Predators, Atlanta Thrashers, Dallas Stars, and Boston Bruins, where he was part of the 2011 Stanley Cup Champions. On March 10, 2014, Peverley suffered a severe cardiac incident that led to his collapse on the bench in a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets. His cardiac arrest incident ultimately led to his retirement from playing professional hockey at the age of 31. Rich remains a member of the Stars organization as a Player Development Coordinator, monitoring the development of drafted Stars' prospects and assisting in coordinating the Dallas Stars summer Development Camp.

Up to 40,000 cardiac arrests occur each year in Canada which equates to one every 13 minutes. The majority (up to 85%) of cardiac arrests occur outside of hospitals, in public places or in homes. Current Survival rates are very low as it is estimated that only 5% of Canadians survive a cardiac arrest outside of a hospital. Fast CPR and AED use within the first minutes doubles the chance of survival which is why awareness and education around this important topic is crucial.

To purchase Guelph Storm tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office sponsored by JL's Home Hardware in the Sports Hall of Fame Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.