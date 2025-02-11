Long-Time WHL, Hockey Canada Coach Kris Mallette Named 11th Head Coach of Erie Otters

Erie, Pennsylvania - The final weeks of the 2024-25 Ontario Hockey League regular season are quickly approaching the horizon. For the Erie Otters, the push for home-ice advantage in the playoffs will be led by a new bench boss with plenty of coaching experience in the Canadian Hockey League.

General manager Dave Brown, director of hockey operations Scott Grieve, and the Erie Otters organization announced on Tuesday morning that long-time Kelowna Rockets coach and Western Hockey League alum Kris Mallette has been hired as the 11th head coach in team history by Erie.

"Our group conducted an extensive and detailed search into Kris Mallette. It was resounding that Kris is a very well-respected coach in hockey circles and is regarded as an A1 person." said Brown, "His exceptional ability to communicate on all levels with players, staff, media partners, and the community is a testament to his leadership skills and creates paramount synergy among the group."

Mallette is no stranger to the CHL - the 46-year-old native of Kelowna, BC played four seasons in the WHL as a defenseman for Kelowna and the Moose Jaw Warriors. Drafted #62 overall to the Philadelphia Flyers in the 1997 NHL Entry Draft, Mallette would continue his hockey career professionally as a player, playing nine seasons between the Central Hockey League, East Coast Hockey League, United Hockey League, and the final iteration of the International Hockey League. Shortly after his professional playing career ended, Mallette would become a name-to-know in the junior hockey coaching world - coaching the North Okanagan Knights of the KIJHL for three seasons as assistant (2010-11) and head coach (2011-12, 2012-13), a single season in the British Columbia Hockey League as an assistant (2013-14) in Vernon, before being promoted to Kelowna of the WHL in 2014. Returning as a coach to the organization he spent most of his major junior career, Mallette would serve as an assistant coach from the 2014-15 season through 2019. In his time as an assistant, Mallette would be part of the Rockets 2014-15 WHL championship season that would see the WHL-representative advance all the way to the Memorial Cup Finals. In the midst of the 2019-20 season, Mallette would be promoted for his first role as a head coach in major junior hockey - with the city of Kelowna to host the Memorial Cup in 2020 prior to tournament cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mallette would serve as head coach of Kelowna up until an organizational change in January 2025.

"The more questions I asked my colleagues around the OHL and people familiar within the Otters organization it was a very easy decision for my family and I to accept this opportunity. Once I was able to sit down and listen to the vision moving forward it became clear this was the place for us. I'm excited for the challenges that come within a new league and personally I'm very fortunate to have a staff who is very experienced to help with this transition for all of us." said Mallette, "I consider myself a structured, honest and progressive coach focused on organizational success, team identity and continued player development. I have a strong presence on and off the ice and take pride in my ability to communicate with today's players. Systematically I like our team to play with speed, detail and discipline with and without the puck."

Connection with Erie spans beyond his time in the CHL, with Mallette serving as an assistant coach (2022, 2023) and head coach (2024) for Hockey Canada in the last three Hlinka Gretzky Cups, helping lead the country to gold medals all three years while working under Otters general manager Dave Brown, and coaching Otters players Malcolm Spence and Matthew Schaefer.

"Kris's team-first attitude, caring nature, and positive energy are qualities we are excited to bring on board. Working with Kris at Hockey Canada was probably the best job interview possible, and my experience aligns with the feelings expressed by the group after our interview process." said Brown, "We shared unforgettable moments in Edmonton this past August, which we will treasure forever. We aim to replicate this type of success here in Erie. Kris had the chance to coach Matthew and Malcolm, and both players spoke highly of their experiences. Given his positive team spirit, we are confident Kris can foster these relationships and achieve great results and memorable moments for everyone in Erie."

More recently, Mallette served as head coach for Team CHL at the 2024 CHL USA Top Prospects Challenge - once again, joining forces with Brown, Spence, and Schaefer of Erie.

"Representing our Country and working with elite athletes like Matthew and Malcolm was very rewarding, having success together and winning creates a special bond so I'm very excited to reconnect with them." said Mallette, "Working with Dave this summer was incredible and a very big reason why I decided to come to Erie. He is held in such high regard within the OHL and beyond so to have the chance to work full-time with him is icing on the cake."

The newly-named head coach will join the team officially in the near future upon U.S. immigration approval. Otters Season Ticket Members are encouraged to keep an eye out for an exclusive invitation via email for a special meet-and-greet event with Erie's new head coach and executive management team.

"My family and I are ecstatic to embrace Erie as our new home and look forward to immersing ourselves within the community." said Mallette, "On the ice our team will give an honest hard working effort every time the puck drops."

The Erie Otters welcome Kris, Susie, Kaitlyn, and Grace Mallette to the Flagship City, and look forward to engraining the Mallette family as part of the Otters Family.

