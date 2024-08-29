Four-Run Seventh Fires Cyclones Past Dash, 6-2

August 29, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - 2B D'Andre Smith picked up three hits and stole three bases, while 3B Junior Tilien drove in another three runs, as the Brooklyn Cyclones used a four-run seventh inning to defeat the Winston-Salem Dash, 6-2, on Wednesday night at Truist Stadium.

Even at one entering the seventh, LF Chris Suero pounded a double off the left-center field wall before moving to third on a ground out. Smith followed and tapped a ground ball to the right of the first baseman. Suero broke for the plate and slid around the tag to score on the fielder's choice, providing Brooklyn (26-30, 59-63) a 2-1 advantage.

1B Kellum Clark was plunked on the very next pitch and Tilien subsequently rifled the next offering down the left-field line for a bases-clearing double, stretching the Cyclones' cushion to three. Two batters later, RF Jefrey De Los Santos dunked a run-producing single into left-center field to make it a 5-1 contest.

Winston-Salem (24-32, 55-67) snatched one back in the bottom of the seventh, but no more thanks to great defense from Suero. The 20-year-old started the inning with a diving catch in left and, after SS Wilber Sánchez smacked a RBI double, he provided an outfield assist at the plate to record the final out of the frame.

Smith almost single-handedly produced Brooklyn's insurance run in the ninth. The 23-year-old ignited the frame with a single, took second on a ground out, swiped third base, and scored on a wild pitch.

After LHP Ryan Ammons (3-0) tossed a perfect eighth inning, RHP Alan Perdomo followed suit with a three-up, three-down ninth to secure the Cyclones' 6-2 victory.

Brooklyn jumped out to a 1-0 advantage in the top of the fifth inning when Smith doubled, snagged third base, and scored on a Tilien sacrifice fly to right.

Sanchez walked, stole second and third, and came home on a LF Caden Connor single to center, tying the score at one for Winston-Salem in the sixth.

Neither starter factored into the decision on Wednesday. LHP Zach Thornton scattered four hits over 5.0 shutout innings for the Cyclones, striking out three without issuing a walk. Dash LHP Lucas Gordon yielded one run on three hits over 6.0 innings.

Ammons surrendered three hits and a run but punched out three over 2.1 innings for his third win.

RHP José Ramírez (6-6) was charged with all four runs for Winston-Salem in the seventh and was saddled with his sixth defeat.

Brooklyn and Winston-Salem continue their six-game on Thursday night. RHP Jonah Tong (5-4, 3.47) - the New York Mets' No. 10 prospect per MLB Pipeline - is expected to make the start for the Cyclones. The Dash are projected to counter with RHP Jake Bockenstedt (1-3, 10.57). The first pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.

