Fan Appreciation Night Specials for Saturday
August 29, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release
JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Saturday night is Fan Appreciation Night at ShoreTown Ballpark, presented by LiquidIV. We'll have select food & drink specials, merchandise specials, and Post-Game Fireworks in the final night game of the regular season!
Click here to order tickets online. Claws Cove
Primary Logo Overalls will be just $49.99.
BlueClaws Fan Fists will be just $20.
Finally, Foam Cowboy Hats will be just $20 as well. Food & Beverage
We will have several specials available for select innings including:
$11 Beer Bats (Beer Portables and Sand Bar)
$3 Pretzels (Concession Stands, select inning)
$3 Candy (Concessions, Grab & Go, and ShoreTown Soft Serve, select inning)
Be sure to stay after the game for post-game fireworks!
• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...
South Atlantic League Stories from August 29, 2024
- Fan Appreciation Night Specials for Saturday - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
- Renegades Game Notes - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Cyclones and RADical Hope Foundation Offer FREE Stress Management Seminar - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Homestand Preview: Crawdads Wrap up September 3rd-8th - Hickory Crawdads
- Four-Run Seventh Fires Cyclones Past Dash, 6-2 - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Tilien's Two-Run Knock Carries Cyclones Over Dash - Brooklyn Cyclones
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jersey Shore BlueClaws Stories
- Fan Appreciation Night Specials for Saturday
- Steward Sharp, Claws Win 6-0 for 11 in Last 12
- Ware Homers, Claws Win 6-5 for 10th in Last 11 Games
- Claws Roll in Brooklyn, Win 11-2 on Sunday, Take Five of Six
- Reyes, Boyd Go Back-to-Back, Claws Win 5-1 Saturday in Brooklyn