Fan Appreciation Night Specials for Saturday

August 29, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Saturday night is Fan Appreciation Night at ShoreTown Ballpark, presented by LiquidIV. We'll have select food & drink specials, merchandise specials, and Post-Game Fireworks in the final night game of the regular season!

Primary Logo Overalls will be just $49.99.

BlueClaws Fan Fists will be just $20.

Finally, Foam Cowboy Hats will be just $20 as well. Food & Beverage

We will have several specials available for select innings including:

$11 Beer Bats (Beer Portables and Sand Bar)

$3 Pretzels (Concession Stands, select inning)

$3 Candy (Concessions, Grab & Go, and ShoreTown Soft Serve, select inning)

Be sure to stay after the game for post-game fireworks!

