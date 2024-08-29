Cyclones and RADical Hope Foundation Offer FREE Stress Management Seminar

South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







RADical Hope Foundation is offering a free 1-hour workshop to connect with your peers over a very common issue that we all experience: stress. This engaging and interactive workshop, led by RADical Hope's trained facilitators, will explore topics such as Identifying Our Stressors, Stress Management, and Self-Care in a discussion-based setting at Maimonides Park on Thursday, September 5th from 5:00pm - 6:00pm. Participants will receive a free ticket to the Brooklyn Cyclones game following the workshop!

This workshop was created from RADical Hope's flagship program: RADical Health. Designed to equip young adults with skills to strengthen connections and build resilience, this RADical Health Stress Management Workshop will be led through a combination of group discussion and interactive exercises. Attendees will walk away empowered with new tools and techniques for managing stress.

WHAT: RADical Health's free, one-hour Stress Management Workshop

WHO: Young Adults ages 18 - 23, but all ages are welcome!

WHEN: Thursday, September 5th || 5:00pm - 6:00pm

WHERE: Maimonides Park (Brooklyn Cyclones)

