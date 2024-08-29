Renegades Blank BlueClaws, 7-0

August 29, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Lakewood, N.J. - Led by a big night at the plate by Brendan Jones and strong pitching, the Hudson Valley Renegades shut out the Jersey Shore BlueClaws 7-0 on Thursday night at ShoreTown Ballpark. With the win, the Renegades shrunk their magic number to clinch a playoff spot in 2024 down to eight with nine games to play.

The shutout win was the team-record 17th shutout of the season thrown by the Renegades, the most of any team in Minor League Baseball in 2024. It was also the fifth shutout thrown by the Renegades in their last 15 games, and the sixth in their last 18, dating back to August 10 at Brooklyn.

The Renegades took the lead in the top of the first when George Lombard Jr. doubled with one out and later came in to score on an Omar Martinez sacrifice fly. Lombard had a strong game at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a run scored, a double and a walk. He has an extra-base hit in four straight games, and three straight multi-hit games.

Staked to the early lead, Trent Sellers turned in a strong start, throwing 3.1 shutout innings while allowing two hits and striking out two while walking one. He gave way to Yorlin Calderon (1-0), who followed with 1.2 scoreless innings of his own.

Hudson Valley added to its lead in the top of the sixth, when Brendan Jones unloaded for a grand slam to right off Gunner Mayer to put the Gades up 5-0. Jones finished 2-for-5 at the plate with two runs scored, a home run, five RBIs and a walk to pace the offense.

The Renegades added two more runs in the top of the eighth after an RBI single by Jones, who later scored on a Josh Moylan sacrifice fly to extend the lead to 7-0.

Harrison Cohen and Mason Vinyard threw 2.0 scoreless innings each to close out the win.

Hudson Valley pounded out 11 hits in the game, with Jones, Lombard, Garrett Martin and Martinez all picking up multiple hits.

The Renegades and BlueClaws continue their series on Friday night at ShoreTown Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. with coverage beginning on the Renegades Baseball Network at 6:45. LHP Kyle Carr (1-7, 4.69) takes the ball for Hudson Valley against Jersey Shore RHP Luke Russo (2-2, 4.18).

