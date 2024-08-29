Tilien's Two-Run Knock Carries Cyclones Over Dash

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - C Chris Suero picked up a pair of doubles and 1B Junior Tilien delivered the go-ahead two-run single in the seventh, as the Brooklyn Cyclones won their fifth-straight road game with a 3-2 victory over the Winston-Salem Dash on Tuesday night from Truist Stadium.

Brooklyn (25-30, 58-63) trailed 1-0 entering the sixth inning before springing a two-out rally. 3B Boston Baro reached base with a walk before Suero rifled a ball into the left-field corner. Baro scampered around from first to tie the game, while the 20-year-old cruised into second base with his second double of the night.

In the seventh, SS William Lugo worked a walk to start the frame and quickly took second on a single from 2B D'Andre Smith. After a wild pitch moved runners to second and third, Tilien hit a breaking ball into right-center field. Lugo and Smith crossed home on the single to provide the Cyclones a 3-1 edge.

Winston-Salem (24-31, 55-66) would not go quietly, however. RF Eddie Park slapped a one-out single to left in the bottom half and came around to score thanks to a pair of walks and a hit batter.

With the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position, RHP Eduardo Herrera emerged from the bullpen and entered the bases-loaded one-out jam. The 24-year-old recorded back-to-back strikeouts to strand the bags full, keeping Brooklyn ahead 3-2.

Herrera worked a perfect eighth inning before passing the baton to RHP Justin Lawson in the ninth. The 23-year-old yielded a two-out single, but nothing more, securing his South Atlantic League-high-tying eighth save and the Cyclones' 3-2 triumph.

The Dash scored the game's first run two batters into the bottom of the first. 2B Rikuu Nishida singled to right, advanced to third on a two-base throwing error on a pickoff attempt, and scored on SS William Bergolla's sacrifice fly.

Neither starter received a decision on Tuesday. LHP Felipe De La Cruz tossed 5.0 innings of one-run ball for Brooklyn, allowing three hits and striking out three. Winston-Salem's RHP Aldrin Batista permitted one run on three hits over 6.0 innings.

RHP Jordany Ventura (4-2) surrendered a run in the seventh for the Cyclones but struck out a pair over 1.1 innings of relief to earn the win.

Dash LHP Tommy Vail (2-3) was taxed with two earned runs for the first time since June 28. The Seattle, Wash. Native was saddled with his third defeat.

Brooklyn will try and continue their winning ways in the second game of the series on Wednesday night. LHP Zach Thornton (1-2, 5.02) is expected to make the start for the Cyclones. LHP Lucas Gordon (1-3, 3.52) is projected to get the ball for the Dash. The first pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.

