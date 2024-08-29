Blue Rocks Fall to the IronBirds in a 4-2 Loss

The Wilmington Blue Rocks fell to the Aberdeen IronBirds by a score of 4-2.

The Blue Rocks' offense seemed like it was going to start slow in the bottom of the first with two straight outs, but they managed to put together a two-out rally. It began with the debut of Cayden Wallace, who walked in his at-bat. This was followed by T.J. White, who pulled the ball down the line for a triple that scored Wallace.

The Blue Rocks added another run in the bottom of the third when Jared McKenzie reached on a throwing error at the start of the inning. After a fielder's choice and a wild pitch, Onix Vega ended up on second. Wallace then hit a single to score Vega from second base.

The IronBirds struck in the top of the fifth for their first run. Carter Young got a triple to begin the inning, and Leandro Arias followed up with a sacrifice fly to score Young.

Two innings later, Aberdeen tied the game. It was once again Young getting things started, this time with a single. Arias then brought him home with a double to make the score 2-2.

The IronBirds took the lead in the top of the eighth inning. Two walks at the beginning set the stage for an Elio Prado single, which allowed the runner from third to score. This was followed by Jake Cunningham's sacrifice fly, making the game 4-2.

Bryan Caceres continued a strong August with another solid outing in this game. He finished the day with six innings pitched, one run allowed, no walks, and seven strikeouts.

Marc Davis, Wander Arias, and Thomas Schultz came out of the bullpen for Wilmington, combining for three innings, three runs, four walks, and no strikeouts.

This Wilmington loss was their first of the series. They will look to rebound tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. at Frawley Stadium.

