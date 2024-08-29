Hot Rods Game Notes

One For the Record Books.... On Wednesday, the Hot Rods broke the franchises stolen base record. Brock Jones swiped the team's 250th base of the year to achieve the accomplishment. Bowling Green has shown a ton of speed and athleticism throughout the season to make this goal. Three players this season have stolen 30 or more bases. Colton Ledbetter has the most at 33, Chandler Simpson swiped 31, and Brock Jones with 30.

Johnson City.... RHP Ty Johnson put together one of the best starts of the second half and of the season for a Hot Rods pitcher. He allowed just one hit over 6.0 scoreless innings, while striking out a career-high 11. Johnson's performance was the 8th time in 2024 that a Hot Rods starter has punched out 10 or more batters. It's also the 20th 11+ strikeout game in franchise history.

SAL Roundup.... After yesterday's win, the Hot Rods increased their lead over the Greenville Drive and now lead the South Division by 3.5 games. The Jersey Shore Blueclaws won another game against the Hudson Valley Renegades and are just 1.0 game back of the top spot in the North Division. Aberdeen remains 3.0 games back of first place Hudson Valley despite losing two games this week to Wilmington.

Murphy On the Hill.... RHP Chandler Murphy is on the mound tonight for the Hot Rods. Murphy was amazing last time out, striking out eight over 5.0 scoreless innings. During the month of August, he has a 0.65 ERA.

