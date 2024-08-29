Bootleggers Plate Five in the Sixth, Down the Drive 6-4
August 29, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release
Bowling Green, Kentucky - Mac Horvath led off a five run sixth inning with a home run, leading the Bowling Green Bootleggers (36-18, 72-48) to a 6-4 victory over the Greenville Drive (34-23, 59-64) on Thursday from Bowling Green Ballpark.
Greenville took the lead against Bowling Green starter Chandler Murphy in the top of the third. Miguel Bleis smacked a two-run homer to make it 2-0.
The Bootleggers responded in the bottom of the fourth off Drive reliever Hayden Mullins. Kamren James socked a solo homer to left, cutting the deficit, 2-1.
After the Drive plated two runs in the top of the fifth, the Bootleggers answered back in the bottom of the sixth. Bowling Green took a 6-4 lead, highlighted by a solo home run from Horvath and two RBI single from Gregory Barrios.
Bootleggers reliever Jack Snyder closed it down in the ninth, finalizing the score, 6-4.
Roel Garcia (8-5) earned the win, striking out four and letting up a hit over 2.2 frames scoreless frames. Mullins (4-5) took the loss, allowing five runs on seven hits, a walk, and a strikeout over 4.0 innings. Snyder (1) notched the save with a perfect 0.2 frames.
Bowling Green and Greenville play game four of a six-game series on Friday with first pitch set for 6:35 PM CT. RHP Jackson Baumeister (2-3, 2.77) starts for the Hot Rods, while LHP Dalton Rogers (2-6, 5.47) takes the ball for the Drive.
Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.
• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...
South Atlantic League Stories from August 29, 2024
- Drive Relinquish Three-Run Lead to Fall 6-4 - Greenville Drive
- Bootleggers Plate Five in the Sixth, Down the Drive 6-4 - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Burkhalter Shines But Rome Nearly No-Hit Thursday Night - Rome Emperors
- Renegades Blank BlueClaws, 7-0 - Hudson Valley Renegades
- BlueClaws Blanked 7-0 on Thursday, Snapping Four-Game Win Streak - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
- Winston-Salem Rallies in Bottom of Tenth to Down Brooklyn, 6-5 - Winston-Salem Dash
- Blue Rocks Fall to the IronBirds in a 4-2 Loss - Wilmington Blue Rocks
- Swanson and Pena Silence Crawdads in 6-1 Win - Asheville Tourists
- Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Fan Appreciation Night Specials for Saturday - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
- Renegades Game Notes - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Cyclones and RADical Hope Foundation Offer FREE Stress Management Seminar - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Homestand Preview: Crawdads Wrap up September 3rd-8th - Hickory Crawdads
- Four-Run Seventh Fires Cyclones Past Dash, 6-2 - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Tilien's Two-Run Knock Carries Cyclones Over Dash - Brooklyn Cyclones
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.