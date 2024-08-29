Bootleggers Plate Five in the Sixth, Down the Drive 6-4

August 29, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green, Kentucky - Mac Horvath led off a five run sixth inning with a home run, leading the Bowling Green Bootleggers (36-18, 72-48) to a 6-4 victory over the Greenville Drive (34-23, 59-64) on Thursday from Bowling Green Ballpark.

Greenville took the lead against Bowling Green starter Chandler Murphy in the top of the third. Miguel Bleis smacked a two-run homer to make it 2-0.

The Bootleggers responded in the bottom of the fourth off Drive reliever Hayden Mullins. Kamren James socked a solo homer to left, cutting the deficit, 2-1.

After the Drive plated two runs in the top of the fifth, the Bootleggers answered back in the bottom of the sixth. Bowling Green took a 6-4 lead, highlighted by a solo home run from Horvath and two RBI single from Gregory Barrios.

Bootleggers reliever Jack Snyder closed it down in the ninth, finalizing the score, 6-4.

Roel Garcia (8-5) earned the win, striking out four and letting up a hit over 2.2 frames scoreless frames. Mullins (4-5) took the loss, allowing five runs on seven hits, a walk, and a strikeout over 4.0 innings. Snyder (1) notched the save with a perfect 0.2 frames.

Bowling Green and Greenville play game four of a six-game series on Friday with first pitch set for 6:35 PM CT. RHP Jackson Baumeister (2-3, 2.77) starts for the Hot Rods, while LHP Dalton Rogers (2-6, 5.47) takes the ball for the Drive.

