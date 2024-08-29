BlueClaws Blanked 7-0 on Thursday, Snapping Four-Game Win Streak
August 29, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release
JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Brendan Jones hit a grand slam to break open the game and Hudson Valley blanked the BlueClaws 7-0 on Thursday night at ShoreTown Ballpark, snapping the BlueClaws four game winning streak.
With the loss, the BlueClaws fall to two back of Hudson Valley with nine games left in the season and three left in the series.
Both teams threatened in the first but it was Hudson Valley who took the lead into the second. An Omar Martinez SAC fly gave the Renegades a 1-0 lead. The BlueClaws then loaded the bases in the bottom of the first but failed to score.
Mitch Neunborn wiggled out of a jam in the fourth, pitching around a pair of leadoff singles to keep the game at 1-0.
That remained the score into the sixth inning when Brendan Jones smashed a grand slam over the right field wall off Gunner Mayer to give Hudson Valley a 5-0 lead. It was Jones' third home run of the year and second with the Renegades.
Renegades starter Trent Sellers threw 3.1 scoreless innings on just two hits. Yorlin Calderon (1-0) gave up three hits over 1.2 innings, striking out two. Harrison Cohen and Mason Vinyard each threw two scoreless innings to close out the win.
Neunborn came out after five innings, allowing one run on four hits and took the loss, falling to 5-5 on the year despite a 2.01 ERA.
Emaarion Boyd had two hits for Jersey Shore.
The teams continue their series on Friday night at 7:05 pm. RHP Luke Russo starts for Jersey Shore.
-Jersey Shore BlueClaws-
• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...
South Atlantic League Stories from August 29, 2024
- Drive Relinquish Three-Run Lead to Fall 6-4 - Greenville Drive
- Bootleggers Plate Five in the Sixth, Down the Drive 6-4 - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Burkhalter Shines But Rome Nearly No-Hit Thursday Night - Rome Emperors
- Renegades Blank BlueClaws, 7-0 - Hudson Valley Renegades
- BlueClaws Blanked 7-0 on Thursday, Snapping Four-Game Win Streak - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
- Winston-Salem Rallies in Bottom of Tenth to Down Brooklyn, 6-5 - Winston-Salem Dash
- Blue Rocks Fall to the IronBirds in a 4-2 Loss - Wilmington Blue Rocks
- Swanson and Pena Silence Crawdads in 6-1 Win - Asheville Tourists
- Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Fan Appreciation Night Specials for Saturday - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
- Renegades Game Notes - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Cyclones and RADical Hope Foundation Offer FREE Stress Management Seminar - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Homestand Preview: Crawdads Wrap up September 3rd-8th - Hickory Crawdads
- Four-Run Seventh Fires Cyclones Past Dash, 6-2 - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Tilien's Two-Run Knock Carries Cyclones Over Dash - Brooklyn Cyclones
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jersey Shore BlueClaws Stories
- BlueClaws Blanked 7-0 on Thursday, Snapping Four-Game Win Streak
- Fan Appreciation Night Specials for Saturday
- Steward Sharp, Claws Win 6-0 for 11 in Last 12
- Ware Homers, Claws Win 6-5 for 10th in Last 11 Games
- Claws Roll in Brooklyn, Win 11-2 on Sunday, Take Five of Six