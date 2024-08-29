BlueClaws Blanked 7-0 on Thursday, Snapping Four-Game Win Streak

August 29, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Brendan Jones hit a grand slam to break open the game and Hudson Valley blanked the BlueClaws 7-0 on Thursday night at ShoreTown Ballpark, snapping the BlueClaws four game winning streak.

With the loss, the BlueClaws fall to two back of Hudson Valley with nine games left in the season and three left in the series.

Both teams threatened in the first but it was Hudson Valley who took the lead into the second. An Omar Martinez SAC fly gave the Renegades a 1-0 lead. The BlueClaws then loaded the bases in the bottom of the first but failed to score.

Mitch Neunborn wiggled out of a jam in the fourth, pitching around a pair of leadoff singles to keep the game at 1-0.

That remained the score into the sixth inning when Brendan Jones smashed a grand slam over the right field wall off Gunner Mayer to give Hudson Valley a 5-0 lead. It was Jones' third home run of the year and second with the Renegades.

Renegades starter Trent Sellers threw 3.1 scoreless innings on just two hits. Yorlin Calderon (1-0) gave up three hits over 1.2 innings, striking out two. Harrison Cohen and Mason Vinyard each threw two scoreless innings to close out the win.

Neunborn came out after five innings, allowing one run on four hits and took the loss, falling to 5-5 on the year despite a 2.01 ERA.

Emaarion Boyd had two hits for Jersey Shore.

The teams continue their series on Friday night at 7:05 pm. RHP Luke Russo starts for Jersey Shore.

