Homestand Preview: Crawdads Wrap up September 3rd-8th

August 29, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hickory Crawdads News Release







Tuesday, September 3rd at 7pm

The Crawdads are back in town on Tuesday to close out the 2024 season with six more games.

It is Dollar Dog Tuesday where hot dogs are $1 and fans can bring their dog for just $1 thanks to Hebrew National and WHKY 1290AM & 102.3FM.

Tuesdays are Craft Beer Tuesdays and craft pints are $4 courtesy of Lowes Foods.

Wednesday, September 4th at 7pm

Have you ever thought about how important cardboard is in our daily lives? We have and now we're hosting Ode to Cardboard on Wednesday to encourage you to do the same!

Wednesday is a Kids Win Wednesday at the Frans. Kids 12 and under can get a free ticket, meal voucher, and wristband for the amusements thanks to Arby's.

Thursday, September 5th 7pm

The award-winning Night of Horrible Promotions, filled with lackluster promotions sure to get a chuckle returns on Thursday evening. Get here early, we may or may not have entertainment planned before the game.

It will be the final Thirsty Thursday of the season! Take advantage of discounted domestic beer and Pepsi products thanks to Focus News.

Peoples Bank customers can get a discounted $6 ticket to the game with their card as part of Peoples Bank Thursdays.

Friday, September 6th at 7pm

...Ready for it? Friday is in Our 'Dads Era Night! You belong with us at the Frans as we make friendship bracelets and celebrate an enchanting night.

Following the game we will have a gorgeous firework show presented by YMCA of Catawba Valley and WHKY 1290AM & 102.3FM. It will be the final firework show of 2024.

Friday will also be the first night of Battle of the PTOs where local school organizations compete to raise money!

Saturday, September 7th at 7pm

Zionks! It's Scooby-Doo Night at the ballpark! The Crawdads will be wearing themed jerseys that will be auctioned off. The auction will end at 9pm the day of the game with bidding taking place on the MiLB Auction Platform. The night's entertainment will be themed to Mystery Inc fun!

Be sure to arrive early, the first 1,000 fans will get a short sleeve World Series hooded tee (sizes adult small through XL are available).

The World Series trophy will be making a special appearance in Hickory on Saturday as well. Special tickets are available to view the trophy and guarantee a special short-sleeve hoodie in the requested size. Follow the link below for more information.

Battle of the PTOs will wrap up on Saturday night with the winning school being crowned and recognized with an additional $250 for their PTO.

Saturday will be Salute to Troops where active duty and retired military can show their ID to get free parking.

World Series Trophy Viewing Tickets

Sunday, September 8th at 2pm

The season finale is slated for Sunday at 2pm.

Sunday is fan appreciation day where fans will be getting special prizes and pop-up giveaways throughout the afternoon.

Salute to Troops will continue on Sunday, with active duty and retired military getting free parking.

Sunday is Church Bulletin Sunday, where fans can bring their church bulletin to the ticket office to receive a discounted $6 ticket. The Crawdads will then donate $4 back to the bulletin's respective church.

