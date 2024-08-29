Winston-Salem Rallies in Bottom of Tenth to Down Brooklyn, 6-5

August 29, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Winston-Salem Dash rallied in the bottom of the tenth to walkoff the Brooklyn Cyclones, 5-4, on Thursday evening at Truist Stadium in front of 4,034 fans.

Brooklyn (59-64) and Winston-Salem (56-67) traded scoreless frames across the first two innings before the offenses woke up in the third. After a pair of singles to lead off the top of the third, Chris Suero singled and William Lugo doubled plating a pair of runs giving the visitors a 2-0 advantage.

In the bottom of the third, Winston-Salem responded. Samuel Zavala singled with one out and moved all the way to third on a groundout and single. After a wild pitch brought home Zavala, Jordan Sprinkle tied the game with a RBI single at two heading to the fourth.

Both sides threw up zeros in the fourth, but in the fifth, Jefrey De Los Santos blasted the first pitch he saw leading off the inning to the seats in right, giving Brooklyn a 3-2 lead.

In the bottom of the fifth trailing by a run, Calvin Harris walked and Zavala worked himself into a full count and ripped a liner just over the wall in right for his eighth homer of the season, putting Winston-Salem in front for the first time on the evening, 4-3.

The Dash bullpen held strong in the sixth and seventh keeping the one-run lead intact, but in the top of the eighth, Omar De Los Santos ripped a RBI double down the left field line tying the game at four.

Winston-Salem could not answer in the eighth, and the two sides went to the ninth tied, 4-4.

In the ninth, Tyler Davis stranded two runners in scoring position keeping the game tied, but Winston-Salem could not find a winner in the bottom half and the two sides went to extras tied, 4-4.

In the top of the tenth with the automatic runner starting at second, with two outs, a balk was called on Davis with a runner at third, pushing Brooklyn in front, 5-4. In the bottom of the tenth, a walk put two runners on with no outs. Sprinkle dropped down a sacrifice bunt that was bobbled by Cyclones catcher, Chris Suero, loading the bases.

Caden Connor tied the game on a fielder's choice, keeping the bases loaded with nobody out. Wes Kath came to the plate with a chance to win it and bounced a ground ball to third basemen, William Lugo, who's throw home snuck by Suero, plating the winning run, and walking off Brooklyn, 6-5.

The Dash and Cyclones meet for game four on Friday evening. First pitch is slated for 7 p.m. at Truist Stadium.

