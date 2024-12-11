Five-Goal Third Sinks Checkers in Road Trip-Opening Loss

The Checkers showed resilience with a strong second period and a late rally, but the Penguins' offensive surge of five goals in the third period proved too much to overcome in a tough 6-4 loss.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Penguins stole the first strike of the night on a penalty shot goal taken by Boris Katchouk, giving them the lead in the first period.

The Checkers responded with a powerplay goal shot by Zac Dalpe in the second period to even the score. Mikulas Hovorka then snagged another goal for the Checkers less than a minute later, ending the second period in a one-goal advantage.

The Penguins took back the lead in the third period scoring four times in five-minute stretch.

The Checkers mounted a late rally with back-to-back strikes that narrowed the deficit to one with 90 seconds to play, but Boris Katchouk hit an empty net for his fourth goal of the night to close of the game 6-4.

NOTES

The Checkers are 1-1-0-0 this season against the Penguins ... Charlotte is 1-3-1-2 in its last seven road games ... This was the third penalty shot taken against Charlotte this season and the second conversion ... Hovorka's goal was his first in the AHL ... Riley Hughes recorded his first AHL point with an assist on Hovorka's goal ... Dalpe's goal was his first of the season after missing 15 games due to injury ... This was the third multi-point game of Sandis Vilmanis' season ... The Penguins' five goals in the third tied the Charlotte franchise record for goals allowed in a single period ... Boris Katchouk's four goals are the most scored by an opposing player in franchise history ... Riese Gaber left the game in the first period due to injury and did not return ... Will Lockwood, Josh Davies, MacKenzie Entwistle, Ryan McAllister, Justin Sourdif, Aidan McDonough, Mike Penning, Matt Kiersten and Cooper Black were the extras for Charlotte

