Four Goal Second Frame Boosts P-Bruins Past Islanders

December 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bridgeport, CT - Four goals in the second frame tied a season high as it boosted the Providence Bruins to a 4-2 victory over the Bridgeport Islanders on Wednesday night at Total Mortgage Arena. Forward John Farinacci tallied the game-winning goal, while Frederic Brunet and Vinni Lettieri both recorded two assists. Goaltender Michael DiPietro made 31 saves to earn his eighth win of the season.

How It Happened

Justin Gill caught a pass in the right circle and snapped a shot past the glove of the goaltender, giving the Islanders a 1-0 lead with 13:52 remaining in the first period.

Jackson Edward received a pass going up the middle of the neutral zone, skated the puck across the blue line and wristed a shot that deflected off a defender's stick and fluttered into the back of the net, tying the game at 1-1 3:04 into the second period. Georgii Merkulov and Vinni Lettieri received the assists.

Max Jones was tripped above the right circle, regained his footing, and carried the puck towards the crease, where he flipped a shot off the back bar to give the P-Bruins a 2-1 lead 73 seconds after the Edward tally. Brunet and Ian Mitchell were credited with assists.

Jeffrey Viel drove the net up the right side and directed a shot off the pad of the goaltender, before it kicked out to Farinacci at the left post for a tap-in goal, extending the Providence lead to 3-1 with 12:46 to play in the second frame. Brunet received a secondary assist.

Lettieri zipped a pass over to Matthew Poitras in the left circle, who collected the pass while spinning and fired a backhanded shot past the glove of the goaltender, giving the P-Bruins a 4-1 lead with 2:03 left in the second period. Riley Tufte was credited with a secondary assist.

Brian Pinho converted on a cross-ice pass at the bottom of the left circle to cut the Providence lead to 4-2 with 8:24 remaining in the third period.

Stats

Poitras has goals in four consecutive games and points in five straight.

Edward notched the first goal of his professional career.

The P-Bruins tied a season high four goals in a period. The last time it happened was the third period of an 8-4 victory at Bridgeport on November 9.

DiPietro stopped 31 of 33 shots. The P-Bruins totaled 26 shots.

The power play went 0-for-0 and the penalty kill was 3-for-3.

The Providence Bruins improve to 12-10-2-0.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins host the Bridgeport Islanders on Friday, December 13 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

