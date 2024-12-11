Bruins Have Islanders' Number

December 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - Justin Gill scored his first American Hockey League goal on Wednesday, and Brian Pinho added his team-leading 13th of the season, but the Bridgeport Islanders (5-15-2-2), AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders, fell to the Providence Bruins (12-10-2-0), 4-2, at Total Mortgage Arena.

Providence dominated the second period with four goals from Jackson Edward, Max Jones, John Farinacci, and Matthew Poitras to ultimately earn its fourth straight win.

The Bruins also improved to 5-0-0-0 in the season series.

The Islanders got off to a fast start courtesy of Gill's milestone tally. At 6:08 of the first period, Gill took a backhand pass from Travis Mitchell and sniped a shot past Michael DiPietro (8-4-2) from the right faceoff dot, giving the Islanders the early 1-0 lead. Tyce Thompson was credited with the secondary assist, and finished the evening one goal shy of the Gordie Howe hat trick after fighting Patrick Brown late in the third.

The Bruins responded with four goals on 15 shots in the second period to pull away for good. At 3:03, Edward launched the biscuit from the blue line in transition, which redirected off Wyatt Newpower, dipped, and fluttered under Jakub Skarek's (3-8-1) glove. Just 1:11 later, Jones drew a tripping penalty but recovered quickly on the same play and roofed a close-range chance over Skarek's glove. At 7:14, Farinacci sent home a rebound past Skarek's pad for the eventual game-winning goal, which made it 3-1.

The Bruins added insurance at 17:57 when Poitras spun off an Islanders' defender and scored on a backhand shot past Skarek at even strength. Skarek was pulled to begin the third period and Henrik Tikkanen (no decision) stopped all seven shots he faced in relief.

The Islanders showed some fight in the third. Chris Terry found a wide-open Pinho on a cross-ice pass and Pinho converted into an open net from the left circle. Pinho is tied for fourth in the AHL in goals (13), while Terry grabbed sole possession of third place in assists (18). It was also Terry's 100th career assist with Bridgeport. He's recorded a point in four straight games.

In addition, Alex Jefferies recorded the secondary assist to extend his point streak to a career-high five games (two goals, five assists).

Bridgeport's power play went 0-for-3 and its penalty kill was not tested.

Despite the loss, the Islanders led in shots 33-26. It was Bridgeport's sixth consecutive setback and eighth straight at home.

Next Time Out: The Islanders face the Bruins in a 7:05 p.m. rematch on Friday night at Amica Mutual Pavilion. The game can be heard for free via the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network or seen live on AHLTV on FloHockey, beginning with the Connecticut Lottery Pregame Countdown at 6:45 p.m.

