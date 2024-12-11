Strong Second Period Sends Amerks Past Rocket

December 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rochester Americans News Release







(Laval, Quebec) - After allowing the Laval Rocket (15-7-1-1) to score the first goal, the Rochester Americans (13-8-3-0) countered back with three straight unanswered goals in the second period to earn a 3-1 victory Wednesday at Place Bell.

With the win, Rochester has earned at least one point in 15 of its last 20 games dating back to Oct. 23, which also includes two road wins in Laval over that span. Additionally, the Amerks improved to 2-1-0-0 against the Rocket this season and 16-9-3-0 in the last five seasons overall.

Lukas Rousek, who sealed the overtime win in the previous meeting with Laval back on Nov. 20, produced a pair of assists for this third multi-point effort of the slate. Riley Fiddler-Schultz, Ethan Prow and Isak Rosén all scored for the Amerks, who have scored three goals in each of their last five wins. Jack Rathbone, Kale Clague, Ty Tullio, and Konsta Helenius all registered an assist to cap the scoring.

Goaltender Devon Levi improved to 5-0-0 in his last five appearances as he stopped 25 of the 26 shots he faced in his eighth appearance with Rochester this season. The second-year goaltender has held the opposition to three or fewer goals in all but six of his 34 games with the club. He is 22-2-4 in those contests.

FIRST PERIOD

Four minutes after Helenius was turned aside by Laval goaltender Connor Hughes while on an odd-man rush with Rousek, the Rocket broke open the score at the 5:07 mark of the opening period.

After intercepting a pass in the left corner of Rochester's zone, Jared Davidson, who tops all Rocket skaters in goals this season, took a stride towards Levi and snapped a shot overtop the shoulder for the game's first goal.

The Amerks were unable to even the score during the opening 20 minutes of play as they and Laval each registered nine shots on goal.

SECOND PERIOD

Seven minutes into the middle frame, despite being unable capitalize on its second power-play of the contest, Rochester got on the board with Fiddler-Schultz's tally with 12:44 remaining. Before the second-year forward wired his second goal of the season, Tullio tucked the puck from in-between the circles after receiving it from Rathbone.

Less than two minutes later, Rochester drew another infraction before only needing 90 seconds of the man-advantage to double its lead as Prow hammered home his first of the season. Rousek, who carried the puck into the offensive zone, and Helenius were both credited with assists on the marker at the 10:53 mark.

After Rochester flipped its one-goal deficit into a 2-1 lead, Laval had its best chance to knot the score at two, however, Alex Barré-Boulet was turned aside by Levi's right pad with 7:24 to play.

The Amerks used the momentum from the big save as Clague and Tullio both teamed up to chip the puck out of the defensive zone. Rosén gathered it inside the neutral zone and skated towards Hughes alongside Helenius in on 2-on-1 rush. As the duo reached the dots, Rosén tried to feed the Finnish rookie, but his pass caromed off the Rocket defenseman before landing at his own feet. Rosén quickly regained control of the puck and backhanded his team-best eighth of the season past the blocker of Hughes to cap the scoring.

While Rochester carried the 3-1 lead into the intermission, the three second-period goals were the most in a second period inside Place Bell since April 8, 2022.

THIRD PERIOD

Holding a two-goal lead, the Amerks limited the Rocket to just one shot in the opening 10 minutes while also registering seven of their own. Laval eventually began to test Levi as they outshot Rochester for the final seven shots while they tried to cut into the deficit, but the visitors stifled the attempt to earn the 3-1 win.

STARS AND STRIPES

Ethan Prow, who scored his first goal of the season tonight and logged his second point in as many games, recorded his first game-winning goal since April 13, 2022, also against Laval ... Goaltender Devon Levi improved to 5-0-0 in his last five starts with Rochester while boasting a .956 save percentage and a 0.99 goals-against average over that span ... In three career appearances against the Rocket, Levi sports a 3-0-0 mark with a 0.98 goals-against average and a .965 save percentage.

UP NEXT

The Amerks continue their season-long road swing as they head to CAA Arena for the first game of a back-to-back set with the Belleville Senators beginning on Friday, Dec. 13 at 7:00 p.m. All the action will be carried live on The Sports Leader 95.7 FM/950 AM The Fan Rochester as well as AHLTV on FloHockey.

Goal Scorers

ROC: R. Fiddler-Schultz (2), E. Prow (1), I. Rosén (8)

LAV: J. Davidson (11)

Goaltenders

ROC: D. Levi - 25/26 (W)

LAV: C. Hughes - 26/29 (L)

Shots

ROC: 29

LAV: 26

Special Teams

ROC: PP (1/4) | PK (2/2)

LAV: PP (0/2) | PK (3/4)

Three Stars:

1. ROC - L. Rousek

2. ROC - I. Rosén

3. ROC - R. Fiddler-Schultz

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.