Sens Make It Five Straight with 2-1 Home Ice Win over Syracuse

December 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release









Belleville Senators centre Stephen Halliday

(Belleville Senators, Credit: Freestyle Photography) Belleville Senators centre Stephen Halliday(Belleville Senators, Credit: Freestyle Photography)

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators returned home to the friendly confines of the CAA Arena for Gleaners Food Drive Night after an extended road trip throughout the US and Western Canada.

After a scoreless opening period, the game became a lot more lively just 1:29 into the second when Syracuse opened the scoring shorthanded with Niko Huuhtanen sliding a cross-ice pass over to Jesse Ylonen who one-timed a shot past Leevi Merilainen to make it 1-0 Crunch.

The Sens would level things up at the 9:24 mark when Donovan Sebrango took a pass just inside the blue line and snapped one past Brandon Halverson to make 1-1.

Belleville would then take a 2-1 lead at the 14:56 mark after Stephen Halliday picked up a rebound in front of the net and backhanded a shot past Halverson. The goal was Halliday's fourth of the season and he extended his point streak to six consecutive games with the marker.

The intensity of the game picked up in the third period when Wyatt Bongiovanni had a spirited tilt with Syracuse defenseman Declan Carlile. Both players were assessed five-minute majors for fighting.

The Sens managed to play some solid defence all throughout the third period, only allowing four shots on goal which were all saved by Merilainen to close out a 2-1 win.

You can click here to see the full box score.

Fast Facts:

Belleville has won five games in a row which is their longest winning streak of 2024-25.

#34 Stephen Halliday scored his fourth goal of the year and extended his point streak to six straight games, a career-high.

#6 Donovan Sebrango had a two-point night scoring his third goal of 2024-25 and also picking up his sixth assist of the season. Sebrango has nine points on the season, surpassing his previous career high of seven.

#15 Matthew Highmore earned his sixth assist of the year.

#22 Garret Pilon picked up his team leading 15th assist of the year. Pilon also leads the Sens with 17 points.

#35 Leevi Merilainen saved 15 of the 16 shots he faced to earn his 20th career win.

Belleville was 0-for-1 on the power play and 1-for-1 on the penalty kill.

Highlights:

Sound Bytes:

Head Coach Dave Bell on the result:

"Other than (the first goal), that was a hard game. A lot of grinding on the boards, a lot of grinding in front of the net, it was just a heavy, hard, grind it out game for every inch. I thought our guys were up to the challenge and it was a really good 60 minute game for our guys."

Head Coach Dave Bell on playing lots of even-strength time:

"It was a playoff type game and guys stepped up. They knew it was going to be a physical, heavy game, they knew they were going to get hit, but they took the puck in their feet and made plays. Every guy did that tonight and as a result, they got a big win."

Belleville Sens defenceman Donovan Sebrango on the win:

"I think it says a lot about us. That's a playoff game out there, against a good team that plays a similar style to us, but we got it done. A hard game like that is good for our group. It was all positives and no negatives. We're playing good hockey right now, so we just bounced back."

Belleville Sens defender Donovan Sebrango on building off the current five-game streak:

"I think communication is something we're always talking about. It makes the game simpler. So I think just talking and playing with swagger. I like our group, so we just need to be confident and play with swagger."

Head Coach Dave Bell Media Availability:

Defenceman Donovan Sebrango Media Availability:

Sound Bytes:

Friday, December 13, 2024 - Belleville Senators vs. Rochester Americans - 7:00 p.m. ET (CAA Arena)

Saturday, December 14, 2024 - Belleville Senators vs. Rochester Americans - 7:00 p.m. ET (CAA Arena)

Friday, December 20, 2024 - Belleville Senators @ Laval Rocket - 7:00 p.m. ET (Place Bell)

Saturday, December 21, 2024 - Belleville Senators vs Laval Rocket - 7:00 p.m. ET (CAA Arena)

Ticket Info:

Tickets for all 2024-25 Belleville Sens home games are now on sale via Ticketmaster, by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com, or at the Belleville Sens Box Office at CAA Arena during select hours.

Fans looking for details on other ticketing options can click the following links for more on becoming a season seat member, purchasing a flex pack membership, or putting down a deposit for a group experience. More information on those ticket options, plus details on premium seating and Business Elite packages is available by visiting the Belleville Sens website or emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.