Gaunce Records Hat Trick in 5-0 Iowa Win over Rockford
December 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - Brendan Gaunce recorded a hat trick and Jesper Wallstedt turned aside all 23 shots he faced as the Iowa Wild shut out the Rockford IceHogs 5-0 at Wells Fargo Arena on Wednesday night.
Gaunce opened the scoring 2:45 into the game when he tipped a turnaround shot by Luke Toporowski past Mitchell Weeks (17 saves). Matthew Sop also assisted on Gaunce's first tally.
Sammy Walker doubled Iowa's 37 seconds later. After Bradley Marek forced a turnover at the red line, Walker streaked down the right wing and snapped a wrister under the glove of Weeks.
Iowa outshot Rockford 13-9 and led 2-0 after 20 minutes.
Gaunce picked up his second of the game at 15:27 of the middle frame. Sop stole the puck from a Rockford defender, dropped a pass to Gaunce, and Gaunce wired a shot under the crossbar.
Gaunce completed the hat trick 45 seconds later with a cleaning effort from his own end that snuck under the blocker of Weeks.
Iowa led 4-0 and held a 21-17 shot advantage through two periods.
Graeme Clarke capped the scoring with 4:41 remaining with an unassisted breakaway goal.
Ben Gaudreau stopped 5-of-6 shots for Rockford in the third period in relief of Weeks.
Iowa outshot Rockford 27-23. The Wild finished scoreless on six power plays while the IceHogs went 0-for-1 with the man advantage.
Iowa travels to UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena to take on the Milwaukee Admirals on Friday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m.
Iowa Wild hockey is presented by Kwik Star. For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visit www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 or tickets@iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2024-25 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season at https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.
