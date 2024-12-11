Game Day Preview - CGY vs MAN

December 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

For the sweep.

The Wranglers face off against the Moose in the second tilt of a back-to-back tonight in Calgary at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

The Matchup

The Wranglers picked up a 6-1 win against the Moose Tuesday night in a dominant win.

The victory was the fifth win in a row for the Wranglers and has them sitting atop the league.

The Wranglers enter the matchup with a 18-5-1 record.

"The last three out of four games there's been some really good starts, that have kind of set us up, and that's something we want to create a habit and make sure that we are ready to go and how it can have a real good impact on our game," said Head Coach Trent Cull following the 6-1 win.

The Moose, meanwhile, are at the bottom of the Central Division.

Players to Watch

Old reliable, Rory Kerins, sits in first league-wide after scoring his 17th goal on Tuesday.

Kerins also put up two assists in the game.

Cull spoke about Kerins postgame, sharing "he has done a really good job and certainly has leadership qualities."

Parker Ford of the Moose put up the lone marker for his team on Tuesday to ruin Devin Cooley's shutout bid.

Ford currently has seven points in the season.

How to Watch

