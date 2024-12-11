Syracuse Crunch Fall to Belleville Senators, 2-1

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch fell to the Belleville Senators, 2-1, tonight at CAA Arena.

The loss moves the Crunch to 9-8-3-3 on the season and 4-2-0-0 in the eight-game season series against the Senators.

Crunch goaltender Brandon Halverson turned aside 19-of-21 shots. Leevi Merilainen stopped 15-of-16 for the Senators. Syracuse and Belleville were each held scoreless on their lone power play opportunity of the night.

After a scoreless first period, the Crunch were on the board first just 1:29 into the second frame. Niko Huuhtanen skated down the right wing and dished the puck to Jesse Ylonen who fired a one-timer from the left circle. The Senators responded and tied the score at the 9:24 mark. Cole Reinhardt fed the puck from the left circle for Donovan Sebrango to score from the point. Stephen Halliday gave Belleville a 2-1 lead with 5:04 remaining in the period. Matthew Highmore's shot from the slot was blocked but Halliday jammed the rebound in.

The Senators maintained their lead through the third period to secure the win.

The Crunch return home to host the Hershey Bears on Friday.

Crunchables: Niko Huuhtanen has a five-game points streak (1g, 5a).

