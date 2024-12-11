IceHogs Blanked by Wild 5-0 to End Road Trip

December 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Des Moines, IA. - The Rockford IceHogs were shutout 5-0 Wednesday night by the Iowa Wild inside Wells Fargo Arena. Ben Gaudreau made his American Hockey League debut making five saves in relief.

The Wild got off to a quick start just 2:45 into the game. Brendan Gaunce had a Luke Toporowski shot deflect off his body and past Mitchell Weeks. Iowa took a 2-0 lead just 37 seconds after the opening goal when Sammy Walker skated down the wing and snapped a shot up high.

Iowa continued to mount pressure in the o-zone in the middle period. Gaunce sniped a shot from the left circle after a Rockford turnover and built a 3-0 lead.

Gaunce recorded his hat trick less than a minute later when he dumped the puck from the defensive goal line, and it skidded past Weeks.

In the final frame, Ben Gaudreau made his AHL debut in between the pipes. He made five saves and allowed a breakaway goal to Graeme Clark that pushed the score to 5-0.

Hockey returns to the BMO Center on Saturday, December 14th when the Hogs host the Wild for Teddy Toss night.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Fans can also watch every IceHogs game on AHLTV on FloHockey!

American Hockey League Stories from December 11, 2024

