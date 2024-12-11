Dylan Garand Makes 31 Saves as Wolf Pack Blank Bears 3-0

HARTFORD, CT - For the first time in his career, Dylan Garand has posted a shutout in back-to-back starts. The netminder made 31 saves as the Wolf Pack blanked the back-to-back defending Calder Cup Champion Hershey Bears 3-0 at the XL Center.

The win snapped a franchise-record 12-game point streak (10-0-2-0) for the Bears on the road.

Neither side was able to break through in the opening stanza, as both goaltenders turned in a solid 20 minutes. Garand made 12 saves in the period, keeping the Bears off the board. His best save came on forward Mike Vecchione, who was set up for a good look from the slot.

Hunter Shepard made four saves in the frame for the visitors, with his best stop coming in the final minute on a shot through traffic from Chad Ruhwedel.

The Wolf Pack opened the scoring 8:52 into the second period, striking on the power play. Jake Leschyshyn worked down the left-wing side prior to flinging a puck towards the goal, where Alex Belzile was crashing. The puck hit the left pad of Shepard and leaked through the five-hole to give the Wolf Pack a 1-0 lead.

The goal was Leschyshyn's third in as many games, while it marked the second straight game in which the Wolf Pack notched a power play marker.

Bo Groulx picked up the primary assist on the goal, giving him a six-game assist streak and a seven-game point streak (2 g, 10 a). It was the first of two assists for him on the night.

The Wolf Pack continued to press in the middle frame, finally extending their lead with a five-on-five goal at 16:58. Matthew Robertson fired a shot from the point that Nathan Sucese got a piece of. The puck zipped by Shepard and struck the back bar, making it 2-0.

The goal was Sucese's first as a member of the Wolf Pack.

Leschyshyn extended the lead 15:05 into the third period, putting it away with his second goal of the game. Robertson fired a shot from the left-wing side that Leschyshyn tipped in front of the goal. The deflection snuck by Shepard to make it a 3-0 spread, effectively putting the result out of doubt.

Robertson's assist was his career-high third of the night, and eleventh of the season.

The Bears had an extended look at six-on-five late in the game with the net empty but could not solve Garand.

The win snapped a six-game losing streak (0-4-0-2) at the XL Center for the Wolf Pack against the Bears.

