Wranglers Dominate Moose in 6-1 Win

December 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary Wranglers News Release







The Wranglers delivered a commanding 6-1 victory over the Manitoba Moose at home on Tuesday evening at the Scotiabank Saddledome, with standout performances across the roster.

Goals from Yan Kuznetsov, William Stromgren, Dryden Hunt, Martin Frk, Sam Honzek, and Rory Kerins propelled the Wranglers to their dominant win, with Devin Cooley stopping 30 shots.

Kuznetsov opened the scoring early in the first period, firing a one-timer off a faceoff win to give Calgary a 1-0 lead, assisted by Adam Klapka.

The Wranglers doubled their advantage in the second period when Stromgren netted his first of the game, with Hunt providing the assist.

Hunt then followed up by scoring one himself, redirecting a loose puck at the back door to make it 3-0, with Klapka once again collecting an assist.

Frk extended the lead further, walking the puck into the Moose zone and unleashing a precise shot from the slot to beat Manitoba's goaltender Thomas Milic.

By the time the third period began, Calgary was in full control.

Manitoba's only bright moment came when Parker Ford found the back of the net to break Calgary's shutout, but the Wranglers responded swiftly.

Rookie Honzek showcased his wheels, breaking away to score his second goal of the season, with Ilya Solovyov earning the assist.

Finally, Kerins capped the night with a cheeky finish, slipping the puck through Milic's legs after a precise pass from Hunt.

The Wranglers now turn their attention to another matchup against the Moose on Wednesday night at the 'Dome.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.