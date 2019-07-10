First Inning Dooms T-Bones

KANSAS CITY, KS - The Kansas City T-Bones started the three-game home series off with the St. Paul Saints, dropping game one to the Saints, 10-5.

Kenny Koplove (1-2) had a tough time against the Saints' (32-18) offense in the first inning, giving up five runs off of a two-run and a three-run home run by Devon Rodriguez and John Silviano, respectively.

The T-Bones (25-23) found themselves trailing St. Paul, 5-0, early and struggled to get their offense to connect against Jake Matthys (6-3). Through four innings, Kansas City left the bases loaded twice, in both the second and the fourth frames.

St. Paul got another run off of Koplove in the top of the fifth off of back-to-back-to-back singles by Dan Motl, Brady Shoemaker and Silviano, with SIlviano driving in Motl to make it 6-0. When Josh Allen was hit by a pitch to load the bases, Koplove was pulled and Evan Korson was called to make his T-Bones debut. Korson forced Devon Rodriguez to ground into a double play and limited the damage in the inning.

The Saints hit their third home run of the evening, which was done by Max Murphy, making it 7-0 in the top of the sixth.

Kansas City fought back in the bottom of the sixth, hitting their first grand slam of the season by Taylor Sparks that sent Casey Gillaspie, Roy Morales, and Shawn O'Malley home, making it 7-4.

St. Paul furthered their lead, 10-4, with a walk by Max Murphy that scored Jeremy Martinez. Then, Dan Motl advanced on a walk as well, scoring Josh Allen. Then Brady Shoemaker got a walk too, scoring Devon Rodriguez in the top of the seventh.

KC's Mason Davis hit a single to center field that scored O'Malley, making it 10-5 in the bottom of the eighth.

The Kansas City T-Bones and the St. Paul Saints play game two of the series Wednesday, July 10th at 7:05 p.m. Hear all the action on the T-Bones Broadcast Network.

