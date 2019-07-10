We'll Show You the Backside of Our Moon During July 12-18 Homestand

July 10, 2019 - American Association (AA) - St. Paul Saints News Release





ST. PAUL, MN - We're always willing to give back to our fans. In return all we ask is you humor us by partaking in our antics. We're definitely going to give you something completely different over the next six games. We'll try not to hog all the attention, so click your heels three times because we're pitching a perfect idea where nothing can go wrong as you bend over and show us the moon. It's the homestand everyone will be talking about from July 12-18

Friday, July 12 vs. Winnipeg Goldeyes, 7:05 p.m. - The Great SPIRE Giveback with Post-Game Xcel Energy Friday Night SPIRE-works

There is no greater reward than giving back to those in need. As you walk through the gates on this night we're going to give you "money," but in return you will donate it almost immediately during the Great SPIRE Giveback. As each fan enters CHS Field they will receive a Give Back Buck. Fans will then have a choice of putting their dollar into one of seven large piggy banks, each associated with a charity. The money deposited into each piggy bank will then go that respective charity making everyone feel good. We'll throw a big party at the end of the night with our post-game Xcel Energy Friday Night SPIRE-works.

Saturday, July 13 vs. Winnipeg Goldeyes, 7:05 p.m. - 50th Anniversary of Monty Python presented by MN Pork

And now for something completely different. OK, it's not that different. When we have a chance to celebrate one of the all-time cult-classic films, we're going to do it. This is supposed to be a happy occasion, so let's not bicker as we celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Monty Python presented by MN Pork. We'll ask you three questions and see if you are worthy of entering our gates. Outside of the laughter, the family atmosphere, the FUN, the promotions, the great atmosphere, and did we mention the FUN, what have we really done for you? We'll have the answer to that and much more. All you have to do is sit back and relax on our Treasure Island Resort and Casino Saturday.

Sunday, July 14 vs. Winnipeg Goldeyes, 5:05 p.m. - The Year of the Pig presented by MN Pork (First 2,000 fans receive a Saints team card set)

We have a pig mascot, the Chinese calendar tells us this is our year as we celebrate The Year of the Pig presented by MN Pork. The last time there was a Year of the Pig, 2007, the Saints reached the Championship Series. Perhaps it's a good omen. The characteristic of pigs are ones who enjoy entertainment and occasionally treat themselves. We'll provide the entertainment and treat you to an incredible night. If you're looking for a great companion at the ballpark find a tiger, rabbit or goat, but steer clear of the snakes and monkeys. Head northeast for your wealth while we try to focus on a pigs lucky number of eight, which should be more than enough runs for us to win on this night. Following the game kids run the bases and get team autographs on Cub Family Sunday.

Tuesday, July 16 vs. Kansas City T-Bones, 7:05 p.m. - 50th Anniversary of Man Landing on the Moon (First 5,000 fans receive moon landing boxers)

The promotion is 50 years in the making and will be One Small Step for Man, One Giant Mooning for Mankind. Nearly 50 years to the day of Neil Armstrong becoming the first man on the moon we celebrate Man Landing on the Moon. The first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a pair of Saints moon boxers. While the far side of the moon is the one that always faces away from Earth, the Saints will give you the backside of the moon with a photo of the moon on the rear end of the boxers. Fans will be asked to slip on their boxers and in a designated inning everyone in attendance will "drop trou" for our version of a ballpark-wide mooning. Get ready for take off on Sun Country Travel Tuesday.

Wednesday, July 17 vs. Kansas City T-Bones, 1:05 p.m. - 50th Anniversary of the Wizard of Oz presented by Coldwell Banker Burnet

We're off to see the Wizard, the Wonderful Wizard of Oz. Don't peak behind the curtain because we don't want you to see the magic we're creating as we celebrate the 50th Anniversary of one of the all-time classic films, the Wizard of Oz presented by Coldwell Banker Burnet. Be careful of flying houses and make sure to follow the yellow brick road, or the yellow seats in the stands, to the nostalgia this day will bring back for our fans. We'll give you the courage to skip out on work and the heart to tell your boss that you just need to enjoy a day in the sun. You're smart enough to know that a day with the Saints is just what you need to unwind. We'll honor one of our own Frances Ethel Gumm, born in Grand Rapids, MN. It's the craziest tailgate party around on Walser Wednesday.

Thursday, July 18 vs. Kansas City T-Bones, 7:05 p.m. - Pitch Perfect Night presented by Hamline University

On the mound our pitchers hope to throw the perfect pitch, but in the stands we're going to test your musical talents with Pitch Perfect Night presented by Hamline University. Fans will receive a kazoo when they walk into the ballpark as we attempt to break the Guinness Book of World Records for largest kazoo ensemble. In past years we set the World Record for largest pillow fight, most people doing squats and largest game of twister. This year the record of 5,190 participants at the "Big Red Nose Show" at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England is going down. We plan to blow away the competition with our musical rendition. What better way to warm up your musical talent than on Thirsty Thursday presented by Century College a member of Minnesota State.

These six days are sure to crack you up. We will take you Somewhere Over the Rainbow as we ham it up for all of our fans. We'll interrupt your viewing of the baseball game and make things generally more irritating with 8,000 fans sounding more like Francis Scott "Off" Key. But we will give back with laughs and entertainment during our six game homestand from July 12-18.

Saints tickets continue to be a tremendous value. Tickets begin at $5 for the Treasure Island berm seating (limited number available in advance of each game while the remainder will be offered only on game day, in person at the box office), $6 for SPLASH bleacher seats, $14 for outfield reserved, $16 for the drink rail and $18 for infield reserved and home plate reserved. Friday Home Games with Post-Game Fireworks are an additional $2 per ticket. Post-Game Fireworks Supershows (August 30) are an additional $3 per ticket. Tickets purchased on the day of the game are an additional $2 per ticket. Children under the age of 12 and seniors 65 and older receive $1 off the admission price. Children under 2 that don't require a seat are free.

Saints Box Office hours on non-game days are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. On game days, the Box Office will open at 9 a.m., Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday and 12:00 p.m. on Sunday and will remain open until 15 minutes following each game. Tickets are always available at saintsbaseball.com.

