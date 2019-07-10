Ely's RBI Double Completes Birds Comeback

July 10, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Sioux Falls Canaries News Release





SIOUX FALLS, SD -- The Birds (26-24) came all the way back to defeat the Texas Airhogs (10-40) 9-8 on Wednesday. Andrew Ely doubled in the eighth inning to take the lead and secure the comeback win.

"The guy was throwing cheese," Ely said smiling. "I cheated to the pitch, I knew it was going to be up and got a barrel on it."

The Birds trailed 5-0 after the third and then again 8-6 after the seventh, but they kept battling.

Canaries starting pitcher Mark Seyler looked good out of the gate but struggled through the third. He only pitched three innings allowing eight hits, five runs and one walk. The walk, six of the eight hits and all five runs came in the third inning.

The Birds scored one run in the fourth after Alay Lago singled and Josh Rehwaldt drove him in.

They took the lead in the fifth after a five-run fifth inning. The Birds recorded four consecutive hits which brought the Birds within one run. Burt Reynolds put the Birds out front with a home run over the left-field wall. The home run was his sixth straight game at home with an RBI and his second home run of the series.

The Airhogs scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning.

The Canaries came back once again and scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth. Ely's double put the Birds on top for good.

The win moved the Birds back into a playoff spot. The Birds guaranteed a series win against the Airhogs and will look for the sweep on Thursday.

UP NEXT

The Canaries will be back in action Thursday when they take on the Texas Airhogs in game four of the series. The pre-game show is scheduled for 6:45 pm with first pitch scheduled for 7:05. Birds fans can listen on Sioux Falls Sports Radio 98.1 FM and AM 1230 KWSN. For more information on game tickets, group outings or promotions, call the Canaries Front Office at (605) 336-6060, or visit the Canaries official website at www.sfcanaries.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.