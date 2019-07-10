Dogs' Brownell Blanks Goldeyes
July 10, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release
LINCOLN, NE - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (28-22) lost 6-0 to the Lincoln Saltdogs at Haymarket Park on Wednesday night.
Saltdogs' starting pitcher John Brownell (4-3) pitched a complete game, five-hit shutout on 103 pitches. Brownell walked two and struck out five. It was Brownell's 39th career complete game and ninth career shutout.
Lincoln took a 5-0 lead with five runs in the bottom of the fourth. With the bases loaded and one out, Josh Mazzola walked to force home Randolph Oduber. Tyler Moore followed with an RBI single. Two batters later, Ivan Marin hit a two-out, two-run single, and was followed by an RBI single from Christian Ibarra.
Curt Smith hit a two-out, solo home run for the Saltdogs (24-27) in the bottom of the fifth.
Goldeyes' starter Parker French (2-3) took the loss, allowing six earned runs on seven hits in five innings. French walked five and struck out two.
Tyler Hill had two hits and extended his hitting streak to 11 games. Joel Bender, Brandon Bingel, and Marcus Crescentini each threw a scoreless inning of relief for Winnipeg.
The series concludes Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. Mitchell Lambson (5-2, 3.28) faces left-hander Kyle Kinman (1-3, 3.05). All the action can be heard locally on 93.7 FM CJNU and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca
The Goldeyes return home on Tuesday, July 16th when they host the Sioux Falls Canaries. Advance tickets are on sale now by visiting www.goldeyes.com/tickets or by visiting the box office at Shaw Park.
For information on 2019 season tickets, 10-game mini packs, and group tickets, call the Goldeyes' office at (204) 982-BASE, or visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.