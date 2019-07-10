Manny Boscan's Three Run Homer Powers Milkmen to Victory

July 10, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Milwaukee Milkmen News Release





A warm day was offset by heavy winds throughout much of the evening. Manny Boscan decided to use those winds to his advantage early on in the game. He started off the night with a three run home run (6), and would also later record an off the wall triple in the third inning.

Milwaukee would hold the Railroaders to no score until the fifth inning when both Daniel Robinson and Chase Simpson each got an RBI for Cleburne.

The Milkmen extended their lead to 4-2 in the seventh, when Cesar Valera scored off a wild pitch. The scoring ended in the eighth inning, with Railroaders first basemen Grant Buck hitting a solo shot.

Milwaukee starter, Jordan Kraus, walked away with the win tonight. He pitched 7 solid innings, allowing seven hits, two runs, one walk and two strikeouts. Kraus improves his record to 2-1 with a 2.13 ERA.

Myles Smith recorded his tenth save of the season for the Milkmen.

Stephen Johnson, starter for the Railroaders, suffered his first loss of the season. He pitched five innings, allowing three runs (all earned), seven hits, two walks and zero strikeouts.

Milwaukee improves their record to 21-29, while the Railroaders fall to 27-23.

The two teams will clash for the final time at Routine Field on July 11, with a first pitch time of 12:05 pm.

It will be kids day and Thirsty Thursday, so join us for an udderly different baseball experience. For more information, visit milwaukeemilkmen.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.