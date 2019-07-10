Boscan's Homer Downs Railroaders

FRANKLIN, Mil. - A three-run home run from Manuel Boscan in the bottom of the first inning gave the Milwaukee Milkmen a lead they would never relinquish, as they held off the Cleburne Railroaders 4-3 on Wednesday night at Routine Field.

Boscan's blast followed consecutive singles from Cesar Valera and Garrett Copeland to start the first, putting the Railroaders (27-23) in an early hole. Cleburne starter Stephen Johnson (3-1) settled down after that, tossing four consecutive scoreless innings before exiting due to an injury while warming up in the sixth.

Jordan Kraus (2-1) held Cleburne off the board for the first four innings, but the Railroaders finally broke through in the fifth. Daniel Robertson plated Logan Trowbridge with a sacrifice fly, then Chase Simpson pulled an RBI single through the right side to cut the Milwaukee lead to 3-2. With runners at the corners and one out, however, John Nester grounded into an inning-ending double play to squelch the threat.

Cleburne appeared to tie the game in the top of the seventh on a wild play. With Robertson at second and two outs, an 0-2 pitch to Zach Nehrir was swung at and missed, but the ball was not caught by Milkmen catcher Christ Conley. Nobody could find the baseball, allowing Robertson to come around to score from second and Nehrir to reach on the dropped third strike. However, the umpiring crew ruled that the ball bounced into plate umpire Cody Crocker's ball bag, deeming it a dead ball before Robertson could score. Simpson struck out on the subsequent at-bat to end the inning.

The Milkmen (21-29) picked up a critical insurance run in the bottom of the seventh, as Martire Garcia uncorked a wild pitch to score Valera, extending the Milwaukee lead to 4-2.

Grant Buck pulled Cleburne to within 4-3 with his first professional home run in the top of the eighth, but Myles Smith came on in the ninth and retired Cleburne in order to record his tenth save.

The Railroaders and Milkmen conclude the series on Thursday afternoon at 12:05. Right-hander Greyfer Eregua (0-0, 0.00) starts for Cleburne, while Milwaukee will counter with fellow righty Kurt Heyer (3-5, 5.15).

