Firebirds Take Series Lead in High Scoring Game Three

May 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







The Coachella Valley Firebirds defeated the Calgary Wranglers on Wednesday at Acrisure Arena by the final score of 7-5. Max McCormick and Marian Studenic each scored twice as the Firebirds took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series.

The Wranglers scored the game's first goal, coming on the powerplay at 5:47 of the first period on a powerplay goal from Jonathan Aspirot. Coachella Valley answered after Cameron Hughes won a battle in the corner and fed John Hayden in the slot. Hayden ripped a wrister past Dustin Wolf to make it a 1-1 game at 11:20. The Firebirds took the lead 42 seconds later as Jacob Melanson threw the puck off a skate in front past Wolf for his first professional playoff goal.

Calgary tied the game 2:55 into the second period on another powerplay goal, this time from Adam Klapka. Marian Studenic put Coachella Valley ahead during a 4-on-4, netting home a rebound from Connor Carrick shot into the cage at 6:01.

The third period featured seven combined goals. Another powerplay goal for Calgary had the game even at 4-4 early into the frame, but the Firebirds found a response with a shorthanded goal from Studenic set up by Hayden. Cole Schwindt netted the equalizer for the Wranglers just 46 seconds later on Calgary's third powerplay goal of the game.

The Firebirds were given a four-minute powerplay after Klapka was called for a high sticking double-minor. Coachella Valley scored quickly on the first portion of the man-advantage as Devin Shore ripped a shot from the left circle for his second goal in as many games. 1:02 later, Ryker Evans wristed a shot from the blueline that was redirected by Max McCormick to give Coachella Valley a two-goal lead. The Wranglers got one back thanks to a Jacob Pelletier goal, but the Firebirds cashed in with an empty netter from McCormick to put his team ahead 7-5.

Coachella Valley outshot Calgary 37-36. Chris Driedger made 31 saves pick up his first second straight win.

The Firebirds' powerplay finished the game 2-for-4 and the penalty kill went 4-for-7.

