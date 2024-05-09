Ads Stay Alive with Game Three Win

May 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - Marc Del Gaizo scored a pair of goals while Juuso Parssinen and Zach L'Heureux both chipped in three assists to lead the Admirals to a 5-3 win over Texas in game three of the Central Division Semifinals to stave off elimination and extend the series.

The Ads now trail the best-of-five series 2-1 with game four set for Friday night at 7 pm at Panther Arena.

Playing in his first game action since April 21, Brookfield native Troy Grosenick stopped 28 shots to earn the victory in net for the Admirals.

The win for Milwaukee improved their record when facing elimination to an impress 9-3 since Karl Taylor took the reigns of the team back in 2018. The Ads have also won four straight games when facing an 0-2 series deficit.

L'Heureux also netted a goal for the Ads, giving him four points on the night, and Egor Afanasyev dished out a pair of assists for Milwaukee as well.

Milwaukee finished the night with a pair of power-play goals, the first from Phil Tomasino and the second from L'Heureux, and Roland McKeown netted a shorthanded goal to give them three tallies on the night via special teams.

After a day off on Thursday, the series resumes Friday night for game four. If necessary, game five would be Sunday afternoon at 5 pm at Panther Arena.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.