2024 Stars on Ice Performance Scheduled for Tuesday, May 14 at Rogers Arena Moving to Monday, May 13 to Accommodate Vancouver Canucks Viewing Party

May 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Abbotsford Canucks News Release







(Toronto, ON) - In an effort to rally behind the Vancouver Canucks as they embark on their playoff journey, the Stars on Ice team has announced a change in schedule for its highly anticipated performance at Rogers Arena.

The Vancouver Canucks, making their first playoff appearance in four years, are gearing up for a crucial second-round clash against arch-rivals, the Edmonton Oilers. With game four set to take place in Edmonton on Tuesday, May 14th, Rogers Arena has announced it will host a viewing party for its fans in Vancouver that night. In light of this, the Stars on Ice show originally scheduled for Tuesday, May 14th will now take place on Monday, May 13th at 7:00 PM. We understand the importance of supporting the Canucks during this pivotal moment, and we are committed to ensuring that fans can both celebrate their team's success and experience the magic of Stars on Ice. Please visit starsonice.ca or contact Rogers Arena for more information.

The 2024 Stars on Ice tour stop in Vancouver promises to be both emotional and historical. Before shifting focus to his family and career, Patrick Chan is set to perform on last time for his hometown Vancouver fans. Olympic Gold and Silver Medalist, three-time World Champion, and ten-time National Champion; Patrick Chan is THE most decorated Canadian figure skater EVER. That level of brilliance is sure to attract a packed house for his final Rogers Arena performance.

Joining Chan will be 2024 World Champions and reigning two-time Canadian Pair Deanna Stellato-Dudek & Maxime Deschamps. At 40 years old, Stellato-Dudek became the oldest female figure skater to claim a world title, following an incredible comeback to the sport after a 16-year hiatus. Also direct from World Championship success is the incomparable 2024 World Champion and reigning two-time U.S. Champion Ilia Malinin, whose astounding performances have earned him acclaim and admiration worldwide.

The 2024 Stars on Ice tour will also feature a homecoming for 18-year-old Wesley Chiu. The Vancouver native won his first Canadian National title in January. Chiu will be a guest performer alongside three-time World medalists and reigning three-time Canadian Dance Champions Piper Gilles & Paul Poirier; two-time World Medalist and five-time Belgian Champion Loena Hendrickx; two-time Canadian Champion and Olympian Madeline Schizas; two-time Olympic Silver Medalist, three-time World Champion and seven-time Canadian Champion Elvis Stojko; two-time Canadian Champion and Olympian Keegan Messing; and two-time World Medalist and four-time Japanese Champion Satoko Miyahara.

In addition to this season's tremendous cast, fans will be thrilled to learn that the iconic Kurt Browning, a staple of Stars on Ice since its debut in 1991, is not bidding farewell just yet. While 2023 marked his final year as a performer in the Stars on Ice tour, Kurt is set to take the reins as the Director and Choreographer of the upcoming production. His intimate connection with the Stars on Ice audience and unparalleled skating expertise will infuse each performance with creativity and charisma, ensuring an unforgettable experience for audiences nationwide.

Tickets for Stars on Ice are on sale now. Limited on-ice seating is available. Tickets start at $32.00 (service charge applies) and are available via www.starsonice.ca and www.ticketmaster.ca. Group discounts are available for parties of 10 or more. Please visit www.starsonice.ca for the latest show announcements.

Stars on Ice is pleased to have Embark and Kosé as Associate Sponsors and World Vision Canada as the Official Charity for the 2024 Tour.

As a pioneer in figure skating, Stars on Ice continues to offer fans throughout North America the rare opportunity to witness some of the world's most accomplished and artistically gifted champions performing together in both individual and ensemble routines.

