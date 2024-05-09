B-Sens on the Ropes in Cleveland, After Monsters Win Game Three of North Semi-final in OT

Cleveland Monsters' Owen Sillinger versus Belleville Senators' Nikolas Matinpalo

CLEVELAND, OH - Game three of the North Division Semi-Final has come and gone, and similar to the first two games of the series, we saw a little bit of everything.

'The Land' was hostile for the B-Sens entering game three. A crowd of over 14,000 fans was in attendance, and Belleville felt the pressure early. The first ten minutes of the first period was a surge for the Monsters, scoring twice, including once on the power-play. Mikael Pyyhtia and David Jiricek would both score their first of the playoffs.

The Senators would settle down after allowing two goals early and even strike once in response. Josh Currie, who has points in his last three games, extended his streak on Wednesday night lacing his third goal of the playoffs. Belleville would trail 2-1 after 20 minutes.

The second period, while scoreless, was a better period for the B-Sens. After being outshot and outscored in the first period, the Senators would throw 13 shots the way of Monsters starting goalie Jet Greaves. Belleville starting goalie Mads Sogaard would continue his solid play, turning away all eight shots he saw in the second period.

The goalie dual would continue in the third period. Greaves and Sogaard would slam the door until Donovan Sebrango found a crack in the foundation to draw the Senators even. What seemed like a harmless wrist shot turned dangerous quickly after finding its way through traffic and into the back of the net. The tally would be good for Sebrango's second of the playoffs and more importantly, force an extra frame in game three.

The first overtime period would be similar to what we saw in the first sixty minutes, tight checking and great goaltending. Belleville would take 15 shots in overtime, with three coming on a late power-play. Unfortunately, the red lamp would not light, and game three was headed to double overtime.

Wednesday night was the first time in franchise history that the Belleville Senators played a game in double overtime. Sadly, it would not be a happy ending for the Senators. Less than five minutes into double overtime, Owen Sillinger would beat Sogaard, securing a 3-2 Cleveland win on Wednesday night.

The win also pushes Cleveland out front in the series score, 2-1. Belleville will look to draw even in what is a win-or-go-home game four from the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Friday night. Puck drop is 7:00 pm.

Fast Facts:

#17 Stephen Halliday extended his point streak to four games on Wednesday night. Halliday has recorded one goal and seven assists during the streak

#18 Josh Currie also extended his point streak to four games with a goal on Wednesday night.

#33 Lassi Thomson picked up his first two points of the 2024 Calder Cup playoffs in game three, recording two assists.

Sound Bytes:

Belleville Sens Head Coach Dave Bell on the result:

"I think it's just two really good teams not giving up much. Both teams had great looks and chances, both teams played extremely hard and physical, and they came out on the right end of that one. We just have to regroup and pick ourselves up."

Belleville Sens Head Coach Dave Bell on the physicality of Game 3:

"I think both teams and everyone up and down the lineup (played physical). Fix-Wolansky's banging bodies, Egor's banging bodies, so it's not just the bottom guys playing hard. It's 20 guys out there scratching and clawing for inches on the ice, and that's what playoffs are supposed to be."

Belleville Sens Head Coach Dave Bell on preparing for Game 4 on Friday:

"It was a long, physical game, so tomorrow there'll be a lot of ice bags and some relaxing time. There's not a lot of video to look at, so bring it on Friday. It's a do-or-die game, so get as much energy back in their bodies as we can, so we can go at it as hard as we possible can on Friday night."

Up Next:

North Division Semi-Finals Game 4: Friday, May 10, 2024 - Belleville @ Cleveland (7:00 p.m. ET - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse)

North Division Semi-Finals Game 5*: Sunday, May 12, 12024 - Belleville @ Cleveland (3:00 p.m. ET - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse)

*IF NECESSARY

Ticket Info:

Ticket details for the 2024 American Hockey League North Division Finals will be announced after this series concludes.

Fans looking ahead to next season can get information via the following links on, 2024-25 season seat memberships or 2024-25 Business Elite memberships, as well as via the Belleville Sens website, or by emailing [email protected].

