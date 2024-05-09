Stastney Reassigned to Milwaukee

May 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has reassigned defenseman Spencer Stastney to Milwaukee.

A Mequon native, Stastney appeared in his first three career Stanley Cup Playoff contests for the Predators last month, skating in Games 1-3 of the team's First Round series against Vancouver. He also appeared in 20 regular-season games with Nashville, recording four points (2g-2a) and a +9 rating. In 44 games for the Admirals this season, the 6-foot, 184-pound blueliner established career highs in assists (15) and points (20) and represented Milwaukee in the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic.

Stastney and the Admirals look to even their best-of-five Central Division Semifinals at two games apiece when they host the Texas Stars on Friday night at 7 pm at Panther Arena.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.