Stastney Reassigned to Milwaukee
May 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has reassigned defenseman Spencer Stastney to Milwaukee.
A Mequon native, Stastney appeared in his first three career Stanley Cup Playoff contests for the Predators last month, skating in Games 1-3 of the team's First Round series against Vancouver. He also appeared in 20 regular-season games with Nashville, recording four points (2g-2a) and a +9 rating. In 44 games for the Admirals this season, the 6-foot, 184-pound blueliner established career highs in assists (15) and points (20) and represented Milwaukee in the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic.
Stastney and the Admirals look to even their best-of-five Central Division Semifinals at two games apiece when they host the Texas Stars on Friday night at 7 pm at Panther Arena.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from May 9, 2024
- Game 5 of North Division Semifinals against Syracuse Officially Sold Out - Rochester Americans
- Firebirds Take Series Lead in High Scoring Game Three - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Stastney Reassigned to Milwaukee - Milwaukee Admirals
- Blackhawks, IceHogs Agree to ECHL Affiliation Extension with Indy Fuel - Rockford IceHogs
- Wranglers Lose Seesaw Battle in Game Three - Calgary Wranglers
- Mackie Samoskevich's Hard Work Pays off in Monster Rookie Year - Charlotte Checkers
- Amerks Host Crunch in Winner-Take-All Game 5 of North Division Semifinal Friday - Rochester Americans
- The Canucks Dropped Game 3 in the Pacific Division Semifinals Against the Ontario Reign - Abbotsford Canucks
- Admirals Defeat Stars to Force Game Four - Texas Stars
- Monsters Grab Division Semifinals Series Lead with 3-2 Double OT Win Against Senators - Cleveland Monsters
- Stayin' Alive Phantoms Force Game 4 with Inspiring Effort - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- B-Sens on the Ropes in Cleveland, After Monsters Win Game Three of North Semi-final in OT - Belleville Senators
- Ads Stay Alive with Game Three Win - Milwaukee Admirals
- Reign Top Canucks in Game 3 - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Milwaukee Admirals Stories
- Stastney Reassigned to Milwaukee
- Ads Stay Alive with Game Three Win
- Ads Set Home Opener for 2024-25 Season
- Ads Pushed to Brink by Stars
- Preds Assign Three to Milwaukee