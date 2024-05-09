Admirals Defeat Stars to Force Game Four

May 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee Admirals' Troy Grosenick battles Texas Stars' Justin Hryckowian

Milwaukee, Wisconsin - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, suffered their first loss of the Calder Cup Playoffs on Wednesday, falling 5-3 in Game Three of the Central Division Semifinals to the Milwaukee Admirals at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

The Stars lead the best-of-five series two games to one heading into Friday's Game Four in Wisconsin.

A penalty-plagued game saw the teams combine for 53 penalty minutes and 12 combined power plays. Marc Del Gaizo gave the Admirals a 1-0 lead 3:31 into the game, but Texas answered when Justin Hryckowian buried a power play goal at 6:14 on the first Stars opportunity. Three consecutive Texas penalties that followed, including two delay of game infractions, gave Milwaukee back-to-back 5-on-3 power plays, in which the home team scored twice. Phil Tomasino made it 2-1 with a one-timer from the left circle before Zach L'Heureux chipped in the third Admirals goal from the edge of the crease.

Texas capitalized during a five-minute power play late in the opening frame, when Kyle McDonald pounded a loose puck in the slot past Troy Grosenick to bring the Stars back to within one heading into the break.

Milwaukee padded their lead in the middle stanza as Roland McKeown tucked in a short-handed goal past Remi Poirier, who stopped the initial wraparound attempt by L'Heureux. The Admirals then made it 5-2 when Del Gaizo buried his second of the game on a tip-in with 4:16 left in the period. The Stars pulled Poirier at that point and Ben Kraws finished the game in net.

Oskar Back scored eight seconds into the third period to bring Texas back to within two, but the Stars weren't able to complete the comeback. Back's goal set a Stars playoff record for the fastest to start a period and matched an all-time team record which includes the regular season.

Grosenick stopped 28 of 31 shots in his series debut, while Poirier took the loss with 14 saves on 19 shots in 35:36 of work. Kraws stopped all seven shots he faced in relief.

Texas has another chance to finish the series Friday in Game Four at 7:00 p.m. at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. If necessary, Game Five would be Sunday at 5:00 p.m. Catch the action on AHL TV.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

