Texas Stars Ink Forward Anthony Romano to AHL Contract
August 26, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today the club signed forward Anthony Romano to a one-year AHL contract.
Romano, 23, joined the Stars on an amateur tryout last March after completing his college career at Clarkson. He made his AHL debut Mar. 13 at Tucson and skated in eight regular season games for Texas.
The rookie forward compiled 25 points (10-15=25) in 27 games for Clarkson as a fifth-year senior in 2023-24 before turning pro. Twice an alternate captain for the Golden Knights in 2022-23 and 2023-24, Romano finished his college career with 92 points (49-43') in 138 games.
The 5-foot-11, 185-pound native of Richmond Hill, Ontario was originally selected by Arizona in the sixth round (176th overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.
Images from this story
|
Texas Stars forward Anthony Romano
(Andy Nietupski)
