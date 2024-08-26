Silver Knights Announce 2024-25 Single-Game Tickets on Sale

August 26, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson Silver Knights News Release







HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today, August 26, that single-game tickets are now on-sale for home games at Lee's Family Forum during the 2024-25 season. The Silver Knights will play 36 home games during the regular season, beginning on October 18th with Opening Knight against the Calgary Wranglers, presented by Lee's Discount Liquor.

The Silver Knights are once again offering Group Tickets and Single-Game Luxury Chambers for the 2024-25 season. Fans can purchase at a group rate with parties of 10 or more and save up to 40 percent on single-game ticket prices. Luxury or party chambers can accommodate up to 29 guests for Silver Knights games.

Fans in search of partial plans can take advantage of Lucky's Ten Pack or the Town Crier Ten Pack. Each plan includes discounted tickets for ten Silver Knights games, highlighting key theme nights and promotional give-away nights on the Silver Knights schedule. The Town Crier Ten Pack includes dates like Opening Knight, Star Wars Knight, and Wedding Knight, while Lucky's Ten Pack highlights Lucky Launch, Dino Knight, and 9th Island Knight.

Local organizations and businesses attending Silver Knights games can also inquire about exclusive fan experiences, like in-game performances, Zamboni rides, and post-game photos.

For additional information, please contact the Silver Knights Ticketing Team at (702) 645-4259, or by emailing ticketing@hendersonsilverknights.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.