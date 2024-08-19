Texas Stars Sign Defenseman Kyle Looft to AHL Contract

August 19, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release







CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today the club signed defenseman Kyle Looft to a one-year AHL contract.

Looft, 25, joined the Stars on an amateur tryout in April after completing a five-year college career at Bemidji State University and made his AHL debut April 19 vs. Manitoba. He skated in two regular season games and posted a +1 rating before appearing in six Calder Cup Playoff games, where he tallied three shots on goal and a +1 rating.

The rookie defenseman compiled 53 points (15-38=53) in 169 college games at Bemidji State. He captained the Beavers for two seasons from 2022-24 and posted career-high numbers as a graduate senior with 28 points (6-22() in 32 games. Looft was named the CCHA Defenseman of the Year, Best Defensive Defenseman, and selected to the conference's First All-Star Team in 2023-24, after leading BSU to the regular season title.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound forward from Mankato, Minnesota was originally undrafted before signing with the Stars.

