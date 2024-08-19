Spezza, Kessel and Tisi Take on New Roles with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

August 19, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Pittsburgh Penguins announced several changes to their hockey operations department today, several of which concerning the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Jason Spezza has been named General Manager of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Amanda Kessel has been promoted to Manager of Minor League Operations and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Assistant General Manager. Kain Tisi has been elevated to Goaltending Coach for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

In addition to his existing duties as Pittsburgh's Assistant General Manager, Spezza will direct all facets of the Penguins' AHL affiliate. Prior to his time in Pittsburgh, he served as Special Assistant to the General Manager in Toronto following an illustrious 19-year NHL career that included 1248 games and 995 career points (363G-632A).

Kessel will assist Spezza with all matters involving Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. She will also oversee the Penguins' ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers, to ensure seamless communication between all three clubs in the Penguins organization.

Kessel spent the 2023-24 campaign as Special Assistant to the General Manger in Pittsburgh. Kessel, who hails from Madison, Wisconsin, also had an incredibly accomplished playing career. Her credentials include three NCAA National Championships with the University of Minnesota, and Olympic gold medal in 2018 as well as two silver medals in 2012 and 2022, and four gold medal-winning entries at the IIHF World Championship.

Tisi spent the last two years as the Penguins' Goaltending Development Coach, where he worked closely with goaltending prospects in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Wheeling, including Joel Blomqvist and Taylor Gauthier. Prior to his time with the Penguins, the Mississauga, Ontario native spent seven seasons with the Kitchener Rangers of the Ontario Hockey League as the team's goaltending coach.

