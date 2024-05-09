Monsters Grab Division Semifinals Series Lead with 3-2 Double OT Win Against Senators

May 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Belleville Senators 3-2 in double overtime on Wednesday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in front of 12,659 fans. With the win, the Monsters lead the North Division Semifinals best-of-five series 2-1.

Mikael Pyyhtia opened the scoring at 5:01 of the first period off feeds from Hunter McKown and Jakub Zboril to put the Monsters ahead. David Jiricek doubled the lead on the man advantage at 9:54 assisted by Owen Sillinger and Stefan Matteau, but Belleville's Josh Currie responded with a tally at 15:55 placing the score at 2-1 in favor of Cleveland after 20 minutes. Following a scoreless middle frame, the Senators tied the game 2-2 with a goal from Donovan Sebrango at 6:08 sending the teams to overtime. After a hard-fought first overtime that held both teams scoreless, Sillinger scored the game-winning goal at 4:41 of the second overtime with helpers from Jiricek and Pyyhtia securing the 3-2 win.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves stopped 39 shots for the win while Belleville's Mads Sogaard made 41 saves in defeat.

The Monsters and Senators faceoff for Game 4 of the North Division Semifinals on Friday, May 10, at 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.