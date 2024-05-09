Monsters Grab Division Semifinals Series Lead with 3-2 Double OT Win Against Senators
May 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Belleville Senators 3-2 in double overtime on Wednesday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in front of 12,659 fans. With the win, the Monsters lead the North Division Semifinals best-of-five series 2-1.
Mikael Pyyhtia opened the scoring at 5:01 of the first period off feeds from Hunter McKown and Jakub Zboril to put the Monsters ahead. David Jiricek doubled the lead on the man advantage at 9:54 assisted by Owen Sillinger and Stefan Matteau, but Belleville's Josh Currie responded with a tally at 15:55 placing the score at 2-1 in favor of Cleveland after 20 minutes. Following a scoreless middle frame, the Senators tied the game 2-2 with a goal from Donovan Sebrango at 6:08 sending the teams to overtime. After a hard-fought first overtime that held both teams scoreless, Sillinger scored the game-winning goal at 4:41 of the second overtime with helpers from Jiricek and Pyyhtia securing the 3-2 win.
Cleveland's Jet Greaves stopped 39 shots for the win while Belleville's Mads Sogaard made 41 saves in defeat.
The Monsters and Senators faceoff for Game 4 of the North Division Semifinals on Friday, May 10, at 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
