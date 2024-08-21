Cleveland Monsters Announce Auditions for 2024-25 Ice Patrol and Monsquad

August 21, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters are excited to announce open auditions for their 2024-25 season Ice Patrol presented by Cleveland Forklift/HELI and Monsquad game entertainment crew. Both teams are looking for enthusiastic, outgoing individuals that will get the crowd involved in the Monsters games by creating epic experiences for our fans.

The Ice Patrol is a staple of the Monsters game night experience taking to the ice during time outs to clean the high traffic areas for the teams. The Ice Patrol is seeking candidates who are experienced skaters and positive, team players. Tryouts for the Ice Patrol will take place on Saturday, September 7, and interested skaters will need to apply to attend.

Ice Patrol Audition Requirements

To be eligible for the Ice Patrol auditions candidates must meet the following criteria:

Be 18 years of age or older by September 16, 2024

Be an experienced skater with the ability to skate the length of the ice quickly, make sharp turns and stop

Be willing to commit to working all Monsters home games

The Monsquad, known for their high-energy and outgoing personalities, are a pivotal part of the fans game night experience with the Monsters. Monsquad will be responsible for getting the crowd involved in the game through fan interactions, t-shirt tosses, coordinating intermission games and more. The ability to skate is NOT required to become a member of Monsquad. Tryouts for the Monsquad will take place on Wednesday, September 11, and participants will need to apply to attend.

Monsquad Audition Requirements

To be eligible for the Monsquad auditions candidates must meet the following criteria:

Be 18 years of age or older by September 16, 2024

Be outgoing interacting with fans and ready to answer questions regarding game experiences

Be willing to commit to working all Monsters home games

For more information about the Cleveland Monsters Ice Patrol and Monsquad auditions and to apply, please visit clevelandmonsters.com/entertainment.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.