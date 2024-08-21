Hartford Wolf Pack Announce 2024-25 Promo Night Schedule

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack today unveiled the promotional schedule for the upcoming 2024-25 season, the club's 28th in the Connecticut capital. This season also marks the 50th anniversary of professional hockey in Hartford.

The home schedule kicks off with the club's annual Home Opener on Friday, October 18th at 7:00 p.m. against the Springfield Thunderbirds. The night will feature the first giveaway of the season, as fans will receive a Wolf Pack rally towel courtesy of Xfinity and CM Concessions.

Home Opener weekend concludes on Saturday, October 19th when the Bridgeport Islanders come to town for a 6:00 p.m. puck drop. Fans in attendance that night will receive a 2024-25 Wolf Pack magnet schedule courtesy of Pepsi.

Once again, the Wolf Pack will don a pair of specialty jerseys during the 2024-25 season. The first jersey will be worn on January 11th, 2025, when the Wolf Pack welcomes the Lehigh Valley Phantoms to town. The game marks 50 years to the day of the first professional hockey game played in Hartford.

The second specialty jersey will be worn on Friday, February 21st when the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins come to town for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop. This jersey will be part of the team's 'Emo Night' festivities.

Jersey designs will be released at a later date.

In addition to the Home Opener weekend rally towel and magnetic schedule giveaways, the Wolf Pack will have numerous giveaway nights during the 2024-25 season.

Included in this season's giveaways are a Wolf Pack branded soccer scarf on November 15th, a Wolf Pack military hat on November 16th, Wizard wands on November 24th, Squishmellow on December 14th, a 2025 Wolf Pack branded calendar on December 28th, bobbleheads on January 25th and February 28th, and more!

Returning in 2024-25 are recurring promotions including $2 drafts and $2 hot dogs every Friday night.

The CT-DOT Family Value Pack is once again available for select dates, allowing fans to purchase three tickets, three hot dogs, and three fountain drinks in the red or blue sections. This package will be available for the games on October 27th, November 24th, December 14th, January 12th, and March 9th.

A new reoccurring promotion for the 2024-25 season will be DJ Meechie performing during each Friday night home game! DJ Meechie will play music both leading up to and during home games throughout the season on Friday nights.

The Pack will also host four postgame events featuring players from the team. Fans will get a chance to once again skate with some of their favorite Wolf Pack players following the games on October 27th and January 12th. Fans will get a chance to take photos with available players following the game on November 16th, while postgame autographs will occur on December 7th.

This season, the Wolf Pack will celebrate a special milestone on Saturday, January 11th. The club will mark the 50th anniversary of the first professional hockey game to be played at the XL Center. The New England Whalers of the World Hockey Association (WHA) faced off against the San Diego Mariners that night, with the Whalers prevailing in overtime by a final score of 4-3.

More details on the 50th anniversary celebration will be announced at a later date.

The full 2024-25 Hartford Wolf Pack promotional schedule is below. The full 2024-25 regular season schedule can be seen here.

Friday, October 18th, 2024 - Home Opener (7:00 p.m. Vs. Springfield Thunderbirds)

* Rally Towel Giveaway, Presented by Xfinity & CM Concessions

* $2 Drafts & $2 Hot Dogs

Saturday, October 19th, 2024 - Opening Weekend (6:00 p.m. Vs. Bridgeport Islanders)

* Magnet Schedule Giveaway, Presented by Pepsi

Friday, October 25th, 2024 - $2 Drafts and $2 Hot Dogs (7:00 p.m. Vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms)

Sunday, October 27th, 2024 - Costume Contest (4:00 p.m. Vs. Springfield Thunderbirds)

* Postgame Skate with Wolf Pack Players

Friday, November 15th, 2024 - Hispanic Heritage Night (7:00 p.m. Vs. Charlotte Checkers)

* Wolf Pack Soccer Scarf Giveaway

* $2 Drafts & $2 Hot Dogs

Saturday, November 16th, 2024 - Military Appreciation Night (6:00 p.m. Vs. Providence Bruins)

* Military Hat Giveaway

* Postgame Pictures with Wolf Pack Players

Tuesday, November 19th, 2024 - School Day Game (11:00 a.m. Vs. Charlotte Checkers)

* School Day Booklet Giveaway

Saturday, November 23rd, 2024 - Hockey Fights Cancers (6:00 p.m. Vs. Springfield Thunderbirds)

Sunday, November 24th, 2024 - Wizards Night (4:00 p.m. Vs. Bridgeport Islanders)

* Wizard Wand Giveaway

Friday, December 6th, 2024 - $2 Drafts & $2 Hot Dogs (7:00 p.m. Vs. Rockford IceHogs)

Saturday, December 7th, 2024 - Teddy Bear Toss (6:00 p.m. Vs. Toronto Marlies)

* Teddy Bear Toss, Presented by Venture Solar

* Teddy Bears Donated to CT Children's Hospital

* Postgame Autographs with Wolf Pack Players

Saturday, December 14th, 2024 - Sonar's Birthday (6:00 p.m. Vs. Laval Rocket)

* Wolf Pack Squishmellow Giveaway (First 1,000 fans 12 and under)

* 2024 Wolf Pack Holiday Toy Drive Benefitting CT Children's Hospital

Friday, December 20th, 2024 - $2 Drafts & $2 Hot Dogs (7:00 p.m. Vs. Providence Bruins)

Saturday, December 28th, 2024 - Hockey 'N Hops (6:00 p.m. Vs. Providence Bruins)

* 2025 Wolf Pack Calander Giveaway, Presented by HDI

* Pre-Game to New Year's!

Saturday, January 11th, 2025 - 50th Anniversary of Hartford Hockey (7:00 p.m. Vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms)

* 50th Anniversary Pennant Giveaway

* Specialty Jerseys

* More Details to Come!

Sunday, January 12th, 2025 - Postgame Skate with Wolf Pack Players (5:00 p.m. Vs. Springfield Thunderbirds)

Friday, January 24th, 2025 - $2 Drafts & $2 Hot Dogs (7:00 p.m. Vs. Laval Rocket)

Saturday, January 25th, 2025 - New York Rangers Night (6:00 p.m. Vs. Rochester Americans)

* Bobblehead Giveaway, Presented by Xfinity

Friday, February 7th, 2025 - Country Night (7:00 p.m. Vs. Charlotte Checkers)

* $2 Drafts & $2 Hot Dogs

* Cowboy Boot Koozie Giveaway

Friday, February 21st, 2025 - Emo Night (7:00 p.m. Vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins)

* $2 Drafts & $2 Hot Dogs

* Clear Fanny Pack Giveaway

* Specialty Jerseys

Saturday, February 22nd, 2025 - Food Drive (6:00 p.m. Vs. Providence Bruins)

Friday, February 28th, 2025 - Bobblehead Giveaway (7:00 p.m. Vs. Springfield Thunderbirds)

* $2 Drafts & $2 Hot Dogs

* Bobblehead Giveaway

Saturday, March 1st, 2025 - Star Wars Night & Women in Sports Night (6:00 p.m. Vs. Utica Comets)

* Postgame Skate (No Wolf Pack Players)

Friday, March 7th, 2025 - Hawaiian Tropic Night (7:00 p.m. Vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins)

* $2 Drafts & $2 Hot Dogs

* Straw Hat Giveaway

Sunday, March 9th, 2025 - Sensory Awareness Night (5:00 p.m. Vs. Belleville Senators)

Friday, March 21st, 2025 - Guns 'N Hoses Weekend (7:00 p.m. Vs. Hershey Bears)

* $2 Drafts & $2 Hot Dogs

Saturday, March 22nd, 2025 - Guns 'N Hoses Weekend & One Bite Night (7:00 p.m. Vs. Milwaukee Admirals)

* Wolf Pack Book Drive

Friday, April 11th, 2025 - Pack the Den (7:00 p.m. Vs. Providence Bruins)

* $2 Drafts & $2 Hot Dogs

Friday, April 18th, 2025 - Fan Appreciation Night (7:00 p.m. Vs. Bridgeport Islanders)

* $2 Drafts & $2 Hot Dogs

* Cowbell Giveaway

Full-season tickets, 20-game plans, 12-game plans, and flex plans for the 2024-25 season are on sale now! Visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com/tickets or call 860-722-9425 for more details!

Single-game tickets will go on sale on a to-be-announced date later this summer.

