Amerks Announce 2024-25 Promotional Schedule

August 21, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rochester Americans News Release







(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today their promotional schedule for the 2024-25 season, presented exclusively by Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, featuring the return of several popular theme nights, Pregame Happy Hours, giveaways and more. As always, the Amerks will offer ticket specials, promotional packages and special group rates throughout the season.

For the third straight year, the Amerks will also wear six specialty jerseys for the upcoming season highlighted again by Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Saturday, Nov. 16 and ROC the Riverway Night on Friday, April 11. The Bills Day jerseys also make their return for the fourth straight season after a successful debut in 2021-22.

Back by popular demand, the Amerks will host several sensory-friendly nights over the course of the season leading up to Sensory Night on Wednesday, Feb. 19.

Additional information on any of the promotional nights listed below can be found at www.amerks.com/promos.

Theme/Promotional Nights

Friday, Oct. 11 vs. Belleville Senators - Home Opener

Join us as we celebrate the start of a new season at Blue Cross Arena! Genesee Brew House Pregame Happy Hour featuring drink specials, music and more! Schedule related giveaway.

Saturday, Nov. 16 vs. Laval Rocket - Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by Cancer Support Community Rochester

The first of six specialty jersey nights this season! Jerseys will be available for purchase through an online auction powered by DASH the week of the game.

Friday, Dec. 20 vs. Syracuse Crunch - Summer Freeze

Summer meets winter in the last home game before the annual Christmas break, featuring specialty jerseys which will be available for purchase through an online auction powered by DASH the week of the game. Special Summer Freeze giveaway.

Friday, Jan. 10 vs. Utica Comets - Segar & Sciortino Hat Night

The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive an Amerks-branded hat, courtesy of Segar and Sciortino.

Friday, Jan. 17 vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms - Military Appreciation Night presented by Veterans Outreach Center

Free ticket to all Active, Reserve, National Guard and Retired military personnel with additional discounted tickets available. The Amerks players will sport Military-themed jerseys and matching socks that will be auctioned off to benefit Veterans Outreach Center.

Friday, Feb. 14 vs. Syracuse Crunch - Valentine's Day

An all-inclusive Hockey is for Everyone celebration.

Pride-themed giveaway Specialty jerseys which will be available for purchase through an online auction powered by DASH the week of the game.

Sunday, Feb. 16 vs. Laval Rocket - Kids Day presented by NY's 529 College Savings Plan

Let the kids take charge at Kids Day, featuring ticket deals for kids and families, a ton of pregame activities, and kid involvement in our game presentation. Drawstring backpack giveaway. Join the Moose and his local mascot friends for a day of kid-friendly activities.

Wednesday, Feb. 19 vs. Cleveland Monsters - Sensory Night

One of several sensory-friendly nights as part of the team's ongoing efforts to make hockey more inclusive for more fans. Games will feature lower music levels, no goal horn, no flashing lights, and dimmer lighting throughout the arena bowl. There will also be a sensory-friendly room available, which will include blue light coverings, a white noise machine, LED lightcubes, lava lamps, large weighted sloth lap covering, sensory body sack, bouncing ball with handle, a caterpillar tunnel, various sensory and fidget toys, and sensory bags.

Saturday, Feb. 22 vs. Toronto Marlies - Teddy Bear Toss

Benefitting the Pirate Toy Fund. Pirate hat giveaway to the first 1,000 kids in attendance.

Friday, March 14 vs. Providence Bruins - Irish Night presented by Rohrbach Brewing Company

Kick off St. Patrick's Day weekend in Rochester with the Amerks! St. Patrick's-themed giveaway.

Sunday, March 23 vs. Utica Comets - Bills Day presented UR Medicine Golisano Children's Hospital

Circle the wagons: Bills Day is BACK! After an electric atmosphere the last three seasons, we had to bring back all the football fun for another Bills Day at Blue Cross Arena.

Amerks players will wear special-edition Bills-inspired jerseys that will be available for purchase through an online auction powered by DASH the week of the game.

Bills game presentation elements, including the train horn and performances from the Stampede drumline.

Friday, March 28 vs. Bridgeport Islanders - Hometown Heroes presented by Advantage Federal Credit Union

Join us to honor Rochester's Frontline Workers as well as local police officers, fire fighters, EMT's and all First Responders! Pregame matchup between the Rochester Police Dept. and the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Sunday, March 30 vs. Syracuse Crunch - Wrestling Day

The Amerks and Crunch clash in the squared circle for intrastate supremacy. Wrestling-themed giveaway, promotions and more highlight inaugural Wrestling Day!

Friday, April 11 vs. Laval Rocket - ROC the Riverway presented by American Diabetes Association | Camp Aspire

Join us as we celebrate all things Rochester as we ROC the Riverway with the best fans in hockey!

Friday, April 18 vs. Toronto Marlies - Fan Appreciation Night

Prizes and giveaways throughout the night, including team photo giveaway, for the regular season home finale! Presentation of year-end team awards.

Additional details on the events above will be available closer to each game while additional promotional nights may be added to the schedule throughout the season.

Single-game tickets for the 2024-25 season, starting at just $10, are scheduled to go on sale on Friday, Sept. 6 at 10 a.m.

Rochester begins its 69th American Hockey League season at home on Friday, Oct. 11 against the Belleville Senators at The Blue Cross Arena. Amerks 2024-25 Season Ticket Memberships, which start as low as just $17 per game, are on-sale now and come with several Members-only perks and benefits. Full and Half Season Membership options are also available. For more information on Amerks Season Tickets or to sign up today, call 585-454-5335 or visit www.amerks.com/memberships.

