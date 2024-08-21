Wolves Unveil 2024-25 Promotional Schedule
August 21, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Chicago Wolves News Release
GLENVIEW, Ill. - As the Chicago Wolves prepare to embark on their 31st season, the team released a loaded 2024-25 promotional schedule on Wednesday featuring premium giveaways, popular theme nights, family-oriented experiences and meaningful community and charitable events.
Along with thrilling on-ice action and a renewed affiliation with the Carolina Hurricanes, the promotions will give Wolves fans even more reasons to attend games at Allstate Arena during the '24-25 season.
Wolves fans who love theme nights and giveaways will circle the dates for Howl-O-Ween, AEW Wrestling Night, Rubik's Cube Night, Teddy Bear Toss, Country Music Night and Cowboy Hat Giveaway, Glow Night and Glow Baton Giveaway, Superhero Night, Star Wars Night, Faith & Fellowship Night, Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway, Wizards Game, Bobblehead Giveaways and so much more.
"These promotions are all about creating unforgettable memories and uniting our community in a truly unique way," said Samantha Davis, Wolves Vice President of Ticket Sales. "It's amazing to see how many fans come out, not just for the thrill of hockey, but to immerse themselves in the added layer of fun these events bring. We can't wait for the '24-25 season to begin!"
The Wolves will continue their long tradition of raising money for worthy charitable causes by donning two sets of commemorative jerseys this season.
Animal Adoption Awareness jerseys, presented by Campfire Marshmallows, will be auctioned to benefit local animal shelters. Also, the Wolves will once again don St. Patrick's Day jerseys, presented by Jewel-Osco, to raise awareness for autism and funds for Easterseals and Chicago Wolves Charities, driven by Kia.
As always, the Wolves will showcase their dedication to finding forever homes for dogs through the organization's Adopt-A-Dog program. Each month will feature an Adopt-A-Dog Night on the schedule.
Other highlights of the '24-25 promotional schedule: Four $3 Coors Light Nights, three postgame skates and 13 Family Sundays, presented by Scott Credit Union.
Adopt-A-Dog Nights: Oct. 12, Nov. 30, Dec. 21, Jan. 4, Jan. 18, Feb. 15, March 8, April 19.
$3 Coors Light Nights: Jan. 2, Jan. 29, March 13, March 21.
Family Sundays, presented by Scott Credit Union: Nov. 10, Nov. 17, Dec. 1, Dec. 8, Jan. 5, Jan. 19, Feb. 16, Feb. 23, March 9, March 16, March 23, March 30, April 13.
The fun begins Saturday, Oct. 12 when the Wolves open the season against the Milwaukee Admirals at Allstate Arena. It will mark the first Adopt-A-Dog Night of the season.
That's just the start of the excitement in store for Wolves fans this season. Other highlights include:
Saturday, Oct. 12 - 7 p.m. vs. Milwaukee
Season Opener
Adopt-A-Dog Night
Saturday, Oct. 26 - 7 p.m. vs. Milwaukee
Howl-O-Ween Game
Trick-or-treating
Tuesday, Oct. 29 - 11 a.m. vs. Iowa
School Day Game
Sunday, Nov. 10 - 3 p.m. vs. Milwaukee
Military Appreciation
Saturday, Nov. 16 - 7 p.m. vs. Manitoba
AEW Wrestling Night
AEW Wrestling Giveaway
Sunday, Nov. 17 - 3 p.m. vs. Rockford
Red Kettle Game, presented by The Salvation Army
Saturday, Nov. 30 - 7 p.m. vs. Grand Rapids
Rubik's Cube Night
Rubik's Cube Giveaway
1980s Theme Night
Adopt-A-Dog Night
Postgame Skate
Saturday, Dec. 7 - 7 p.m. vs. Grand Rapids
Teddy Bear Toss
Saturday, Dec. 21 - 7 p.m. vs. Iowa
Wall Calendar Giveaway, courtesy of Rose Pest Solutions
Howliday Festivus Game
Adopt-A-Dog Night
Saturday, Dec. 28 - 7 p.m. vs. Milwaukee
Country Music Night
Cowboy Hat Giveaway, courtesy of Professional Bull Riders
Wolves/Vitalant Blood Drive
Saturday, Jan. 4 - 7 p.m. vs. Rockford
Glow Night, presented by Wendy's
Pregame Glow Bash, presented by Record-A-Hit Entertainment
Glow Baton Giveaway
Adopt-A-Dog Night
Postgame Glow Skate
Saturday, Jan. 18 - 7 p.m. vs. Bakersfield
Superhero Night
Superhero Cape Giveaway, courtesy of Campfire Marshmallows
Animal Adoption Awareness Jersey Auction, presented by Campfire Marshmallows (through Jan. 19)
Adopt-A-Dog Night
Saturday, Feb. 1 - 7 p.m. vs. Manitoba
Star Wars Night
Player Bobblehead Giveaway, courtesy of CDE Collision Centers
Saturday, Feb. 15 - 7 p.m. vs. Cleveland
Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway
Adopt-A-Dog Night
Postgame Skate
Saturday, Feb. 22 - 7 p.m. vs. Iowa
Faith & Fellowship Night
Sunday, Feb. 23 - 3 p.m. vs. Rockford
Wizards Game
Saturday, March 8 - 7 p.m. vs. Grand Rapids
Polish Heritage Night
Adopt-A-Dog Night
Saturday, March 15 - 7 p.m. vs. Hershey
St. Patrick's Day Jersey Auction, presented by Jewel-Osco (through March 16)
Scally Hat Giveaway, courtesy of Jewel-Osco
Saturday, March 29 - 7 p.m. vs. Coachella Valley
Salute to Military Families, presented by Kia
Year-end Merchandise Sale
Sunday, March 30 - 3 p.m. vs. Coachella Valley
Trading Cards Giveaway, courtesy of Vienna Beef
Sunday, April 13 - 3 p.m. vs. Texas
First Responders Night
Touch-A-Truck
Saturday, April 19 - 7 p.m. vs. Rockford
Goalie Bobblehead Giveaway, courtesy of Republic Bank of Chicago
Adopt-A-Dog Night
Single-game tickets will go on sale Sept. 4. Call 1-800-THE-WOLVES or visit www.chicagowolves.com for more information.
