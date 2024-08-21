Wolves Unveil 2024-25 Promotional Schedule

August 21, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Chicago Wolves News Release







GLENVIEW, Ill. - As the Chicago Wolves prepare to embark on their 31st season, the team released a loaded 2024-25 promotional schedule on Wednesday featuring premium giveaways, popular theme nights, family-oriented experiences and meaningful community and charitable events.

Along with thrilling on-ice action and a renewed affiliation with the Carolina Hurricanes, the promotions will give Wolves fans even more reasons to attend games at Allstate Arena during the '24-25 season.

Wolves fans who love theme nights and giveaways will circle the dates for Howl-O-Ween, AEW Wrestling Night, Rubik's Cube Night, Teddy Bear Toss, Country Music Night and Cowboy Hat Giveaway, Glow Night and Glow Baton Giveaway, Superhero Night, Star Wars Night, Faith & Fellowship Night, Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway, Wizards Game, Bobblehead Giveaways and so much more.

"These promotions are all about creating unforgettable memories and uniting our community in a truly unique way," said Samantha Davis, Wolves Vice President of Ticket Sales. "It's amazing to see how many fans come out, not just for the thrill of hockey, but to immerse themselves in the added layer of fun these events bring. We can't wait for the '24-25 season to begin!"

The Wolves will continue their long tradition of raising money for worthy charitable causes by donning two sets of commemorative jerseys this season.

Animal Adoption Awareness jerseys, presented by Campfire Marshmallows, will be auctioned to benefit local animal shelters. Also, the Wolves will once again don St. Patrick's Day jerseys, presented by Jewel-Osco, to raise awareness for autism and funds for Easterseals and Chicago Wolves Charities, driven by Kia.

As always, the Wolves will showcase their dedication to finding forever homes for dogs through the organization's Adopt-A-Dog program. Each month will feature an Adopt-A-Dog Night on the schedule.

Other highlights of the '24-25 promotional schedule: Four $3 Coors Light Nights, three postgame skates and 13 Family Sundays, presented by Scott Credit Union.

Adopt-A-Dog Nights: Oct. 12, Nov. 30, Dec. 21, Jan. 4, Jan. 18, Feb. 15, March 8, April 19.

$3 Coors Light Nights: Jan. 2, Jan. 29, March 13, March 21.

Family Sundays, presented by Scott Credit Union: Nov. 10, Nov. 17, Dec. 1, Dec. 8, Jan. 5, Jan. 19, Feb. 16, Feb. 23, March 9, March 16, March 23, March 30, April 13.

The fun begins Saturday, Oct. 12 when the Wolves open the season against the Milwaukee Admirals at Allstate Arena. It will mark the first Adopt-A-Dog Night of the season.

That's just the start of the excitement in store for Wolves fans this season. Other highlights include:

Saturday, Oct. 12 - 7 p.m. vs. Milwaukee

Season Opener

Adopt-A-Dog Night

Saturday, Oct. 26 - 7 p.m. vs. Milwaukee

Howl-O-Ween Game

Trick-or-treating

Tuesday, Oct. 29 - 11 a.m. vs. Iowa

School Day Game

Sunday, Nov. 10 - 3 p.m. vs. Milwaukee

Military Appreciation

Saturday, Nov. 16 - 7 p.m. vs. Manitoba

AEW Wrestling Night

AEW Wrestling Giveaway

Sunday, Nov. 17 - 3 p.m. vs. Rockford

Red Kettle Game, presented by The Salvation Army

Saturday, Nov. 30 - 7 p.m. vs. Grand Rapids

Rubik's Cube Night

Rubik's Cube Giveaway

1980s Theme Night

Adopt-A-Dog Night

Postgame Skate

Saturday, Dec. 7 - 7 p.m. vs. Grand Rapids

Teddy Bear Toss

Saturday, Dec. 21 - 7 p.m. vs. Iowa

Wall Calendar Giveaway, courtesy of Rose Pest Solutions

Howliday Festivus Game

Adopt-A-Dog Night

Saturday, Dec. 28 - 7 p.m. vs. Milwaukee

Country Music Night

Cowboy Hat Giveaway, courtesy of Professional Bull Riders

Wolves/Vitalant Blood Drive

Saturday, Jan. 4 - 7 p.m. vs. Rockford

Glow Night, presented by Wendy's

Pregame Glow Bash, presented by Record-A-Hit Entertainment

Glow Baton Giveaway

Adopt-A-Dog Night

Postgame Glow Skate

Saturday, Jan. 18 - 7 p.m. vs. Bakersfield

Superhero Night

Superhero Cape Giveaway, courtesy of Campfire Marshmallows

Animal Adoption Awareness Jersey Auction, presented by Campfire Marshmallows (through Jan. 19)

Adopt-A-Dog Night

Saturday, Feb. 1 - 7 p.m. vs. Manitoba

Star Wars Night

Player Bobblehead Giveaway, courtesy of CDE Collision Centers

Saturday, Feb. 15 - 7 p.m. vs. Cleveland

Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway

Adopt-A-Dog Night

Postgame Skate

Saturday, Feb. 22 - 7 p.m. vs. Iowa

Faith & Fellowship Night

Sunday, Feb. 23 - 3 p.m. vs. Rockford

Wizards Game

Saturday, March 8 - 7 p.m. vs. Grand Rapids

Polish Heritage Night

Adopt-A-Dog Night

Saturday, March 15 - 7 p.m. vs. Hershey

St. Patrick's Day Jersey Auction, presented by Jewel-Osco (through March 16)

Scally Hat Giveaway, courtesy of Jewel-Osco

Saturday, March 29 - 7 p.m. vs. Coachella Valley

Salute to Military Families, presented by Kia

Year-end Merchandise Sale

Sunday, March 30 - 3 p.m. vs. Coachella Valley

Trading Cards Giveaway, courtesy of Vienna Beef

Sunday, April 13 - 3 p.m. vs. Texas

First Responders Night

Touch-A-Truck

Saturday, April 19 - 7 p.m. vs. Rockford

Goalie Bobblehead Giveaway, courtesy of Republic Bank of Chicago

Adopt-A-Dog Night

Single-game tickets will go on sale Sept. 4. Call 1-800-THE-WOLVES or visit www.chicagowolves.com for more information.

