Reign Top Canucks in Game 3
May 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign (5-0) scored three times in a span of 1:21 to flip Game 3 on its head in the second period and held on to defeat the Abbotsford Canucks (2-4) at the Abbotsford Centre to earn a sweep of their second round series, advancing to the 2024 Pacific Division Finals.
Goal scorers in the series-clinching win included Samuel Fagemo, Charles Hudon, Taylor Ward and Andre Lee, while Erik Portillo earned his fifth straight victory of the postseason with 25 stops.
Date: May 8, 2024
Venue: Abbotsford Centre - Abbotsford, BC
1st 2nd 3rd Final ONT 0 4 0 4 ABB 2 1 0 3
Shots PP ONT 23 0/5 ABB 28 0/3
Three Stars -
1. Taylor Ward (ONT)
2. Aatu Raty (ONT)
3. Joe Hicketts (ONT)
W: Erik Portillo
L: Zach Sawchenko
Next Game: Pacific Division Finals | vs. Coachella Valley/Calgary | Game Dates TBD
