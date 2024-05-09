Reign Top Canucks in Game 3

May 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Ontario Reign (5-0) scored three times in a span of 1:21 to flip Game 3 on its head in the second period and held on to defeat the Abbotsford Canucks (2-4) at the Abbotsford Centre to earn a sweep of their second round series, advancing to the 2024 Pacific Division Finals.

Goal scorers in the series-clinching win included Samuel Fagemo, Charles Hudon, Taylor Ward and Andre Lee, while Erik Portillo earned his fifth straight victory of the postseason with 25 stops.

Date: May 8, 2024

Venue: Abbotsford Centre - Abbotsford, BC

1st 2nd 3rd Final ONT 0 4 0 4 ABB 2 1 0 3

Shots PP ONT 23 0/5 ABB 28 0/3

Three Stars -

1. Taylor Ward (ONT)

2. Aatu Raty (ONT)

3. Joe Hicketts (ONT)

W: Erik Portillo

L: Zach Sawchenko

Next Game: Pacific Division Finals | vs. Coachella Valley/Calgary | Game Dates TBD

