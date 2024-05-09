Admirals' Schaefer Suspended for One Game
May 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Milwaukee Admirals forward Reid Schaefer has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a charging incident in a Calder Cup Playoff game vs. Texas on May 8.
Schaefer will miss Game 4 of the Central Division semifinals vs. Texas on Friday (May 10).
