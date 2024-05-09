Silver Knights Sign Defenseman Samuel Mayer
May 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Henderson Silver Knights News Release
Defenseman Samuel Mayer with the Ottawa 67's
(Henderson Silver Knights, Credit: Tim Austen/Ottawa 67's)
HENDERSON - Henderson Silver Knights General Manager Tim Speltz announced today, May 9, that the Silver Knights have signed defenseman Samuel Mayer to a two-year AHL contract.
Mayer, 21, completed his third season in the Ontario Hockey League in 2023-24, totaling 21 goals, 53 points, and 100 penalty minutes in 69 games with the Peterborough Petes and the Ottawa 67's. He finished the season tied for 11th among all OHL defensemen in scoring, and his 21 goals were tied for fourth-most in the league.
The L'Orignal, Ontario native also appeared in ten playoff games for Ottawa this spring, netting four goals and 11 points with 21 penalty minutes.
In 205 career OHL games with Peterborough and Ottawa, Mayer finished his junior career with 41 goals, 138 points, and 250 penalty minutes, as well as a plus-21 rating. The 6-foot-3 defenseman won an OHL championship in 2023 with Peterborough.
Samuel Mayer, Defenseman
Birthplace: L'Orignal, Ontario
Height: 6-3
Weight: 202 lbs.
Age: 21
Shoots: Left
- Totaled 21 goals and 53 points last season with Peterborough and Ottawa
- Collected 41 goals, 138 points, and 250 penalty minutes in 205 career OHL games
- Tied for fourth in goals and 11th in scoring among OHL defensemen in 2023-24
- OHL Champion in 2023 with Peterborough
- Drafted in first round (15th overall) of 2020 OHL U18 Priority Draft
Images from this story
|
Defenseman Samuel Mayer with the Ottawa 67's
(Tim Austen/Ottawa 67's)
