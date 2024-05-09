Game 5 of North Division Semifinals against Syracuse Officially Sold Out

May 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today that Friday's Game 5 of the North Division Semifinals against the Syracuse Crunch at The Blue Cross Arena is officially sold out.

The intrastate rivals meet in the winner-take-all Game 5 for the second straight year after Rochester defeated Syracuse three games to two in last year's second-round series during its historic run to the Eastern Conference final.

Entering Friday's matchup, Rochester is 5-1 over the last two postseasons when facing elimination, including 4-0 against Syracuse. Additionally, the Amerks are 12-6 in winner-take-all games with a 6-3 record on home ice.

Friday will be the Amerks' first winner-take-all game at home since Game 7 of the North Division Semifinal against Abbotsford on April 27, 2010. The team's last home win in a winner-take-all contest was in Game 5 of the Empire Division Semifinal against Albany on April 16, 2000.

Join the Amerks before the game for a Playoff Pep Rally at the Genesee Brew House from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. featuring an appearance by Biron. Fans will have the chance to win prizes and other Amerks merchandise.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early on Friday for the Genesee Pregame Happy Hour from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Genesee Brew House Upper Atrium Bar, featuring live music and $3 drafts of Genesee and Genesee Light for fans 21 and older.

For those unable to attend, The Distillery, a longtime partner of the Amerks, will be livestreaming the game at the restaurant's Mt. Hope Ave location.

