Amerks Host Crunch in Winner-Take-All Game 5 of North Division Semifinal Friday

May 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Rochester, NY) - For the second straight year, the second-round playoff series between the Rochester Americans and Syracuse Crunch will go the distance as the intrastate rivals meet in a winner-take-all showdown on Friday, May 10 at The Blue Cross Arena for the right to advance to the North Division Final.

The Amerks forced a decisive Game 5 in the AHL's North Division Semifinals after pulling off an improbable season-saving comeback in Game 4 on Saturday, rallying back from a 3-0 third-period deficit before capping the thrilling 4-3 win midway through overtime. The miraculous comeback, the first of its kind by Rochester in playoff history when facing elimination, improved the Amerks to 5-1 over the last two postseasons when facing elimination, including 4-0 against Syracuse.

Sabres Live, featuring Buffalo Sabres studio host and Amerks guest color analyst, Brian Duff , as well as Amerks Hall of Famer Martin Biron , will broadcast on-site from the Hall of Fame area inside Blue Cross Arena beginning at 12 p.m. The Sports Bar, Rochester's daily sports talk radio show on The Fan Rochester, the flagship radio station and exclusive home of Amerks hockey, will also be broadcasting live from The Blue Cross Arena concourse with extended programming beginning at 3 p.m. leading up to puck-drop.

Join the Amerks before the game for a Playoff Pep Rally at the Genesee Brew House from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. featuring an appearance by Biron. Fans will have the chance to win prizes and other Amerks merchandise.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early on Friday for the Genesee Pregame Happy Hour from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Genesee Brew House Upper Atrium Bar, featuring live music and $3 drafts of Genesee and Genesee Light for fans 21 and older.

For those unable to attend, The Distillery, a longtime partner of the Amerks, will be livestreaming the game at the restaurant's Mt. Hope Ave location.

Amerks Calder Cup Playoff tickets start at just $20 and are available for purchase either in person at The Blue Cross Arena Box Office, online at www.amerks.com/playoffs or by calling 585-454-5335.

